ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, VA

Here is today's weather outlook for Jul. 14, 2022 in Bristol, VA

heraldcourier.com
 4 days ago

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Bristol folks should be prepared for high...

heraldcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
heraldcourier.com

Jul. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Bristol

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Bristol: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Looking ahead, the Bristol area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a warm 81 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 67 degrees. Tomorrow's forecast brings 58% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Bristol area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit heraldcourier.com.
BRISTOL, TN
heraldcourier.com

More homes coming to Bristol as market remains hot

Rick Chantry, president of the Northeast Tennessee Association of Realtors (NETAR), has been in real estate for more than 30 years, but he has never seen a market like this one. “Everything is selling,” Chantry said. “We’ve had so many cash buyers coming in from other states and other areas.”...
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

First of a series of Curt's Ace Hardware stores to open Wednesday in Bristol

BRISTOL, Va. – Shelves are stocked, a staff is hired and trained and doors are set to open on the first Curt’s Ace Hardware store. Located in the Euclid Avenue shopping center, the new store is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Wednesday, July 20. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. The new effort is owned and being operated by Food City, President and CEO Steve Smith.
BRISTOL, VA
heraldcourier.com

VDEM begins assessing Buchanan flood damage

A partial assessment reveals more than 100 Buchanan County homes and businesses were damaged by flooding with more reviews to follow, according to the Virginia Department of Emergency Management. Teams from the department visited areas impacted by flash flooding Tuesday and Wednesday and reported 25 structures – including 22 homes...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bristol, VA
heraldcourier.com

Youngkin feels 'heart sink' while viewing Buchanan County flood damage

OAKWOOD — Gov. Glenn Youngkin visited flood-ravaged parts of Buchanan County Friday, saying, “you can’t help but feel your heart sink” when viewing the damage. The governor’s helicopter, with another helicopter escorting it, landed on the football field at Twin Valley elementary and middle schools in Oakwood. The school facility became a hub of emergency response after Tuesday night’s deluge affected nearby communities.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Repairs to water service in Buchanan could take weeks

Major flooding wreaked havoc on Buchanan County’s infrastructure last week, causing millions in damage to the public water system where restoring some service could take weeks. Electricity is rebounding faster with most residential customers expected to have service restored by late Friday or the weekend, according to Appalachian Power.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Mabe provides relief as Pulaski tops State Liners

A pitcher from Southwest Virginia shut down the struggling State Liners on Friday night. George Wythe High School graduate Avery Mabe struck out seven over six dominant innings of relief in powering the Pulaski River Turtles to a 6-1 Appalachian League win over the Bristol State Liners at historic Calfee Park.
BRISTOL, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Sunscreen#Google Podcasts#Protective Clothing#Townnews Com
heraldcourier.com

Watch Now - Local teacher makes a unique career change

ABINGDON, Va. --- An Abingdon teacher has traded a busy classroom for an opportunity to comfort those in need. Josh Sheets is on his way to becoming one of the town’s next funeral directors and embalmers only two years after leaving the classroom as a high school English teacher.
ABINGDON, VA
heraldcourier.com

Aaron Williams resigns as Abingdon boys basketball coach

Aaron Williams has resigned as the head boys basketball coach at Abingdon High School, principal B.J. Lasley confirmed on Sunday night. Williams went 45-24 in his three seasons leading the Falcons, including a VHSL Class 3 state runner-up finish to Hopewell in 2021. He had previously had stints as the...
ABINGDON, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Google
heraldcourier.com

Drag racing is a family affair for Blountville teenager Brown

BRISTOL, Tenn. – Blountville teen Tucker Brown was nervous when he rolled up to the starting line at Bristol Dragway Monday night. “I wanted to stay calm, but my adrenalin was pumping hard and my hands were shaking,” Brown said. Brown, 17, had a good reason to feel...
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
heraldcourier.com

Hero dog reunited with owner after being swept away in floodwaters

Patty Mullins' prayers were answered. Mullins, 67, survived last week’s Buchanan County flash flood by clinging to branches of a tree in her backyard. The same raging floodwaters that brought her to that tree also carried away Vayda, her 2-year old black Labrador, after Vayda awakened Mullins from slumber and alerted her to the imminent danger.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA
heraldcourier.com

Seven indicted, four arrested in connection with sale of fake pills containing fentanyl

Four individuals were taken into custody Thursday and two fugitives remain at large in connection with a year-long drug investigation that resulted in a raid on a State Street building in Bristol, Tennessee Wednesday morning. Kevin McWilliams, public information officer for the Louisville Division of the Drug Enforcement Administration confirmed...
BRISTOL, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy