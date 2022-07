People gathered in Georgetown Tuesday morning to paste photos of Americans wrongfully detained overseas in an effort to bring awareness to their cases. When the mural is done, photos of 18 people, including the faces of Brittney Griner, Paul Rusesabagina, and Paul Whelan, will be compiled in a 15-foot tall artwork on M Street, Northwest, that spans the length of the alley between Levain Bakery and the former home of Rí Rá Irish pub. The collaborative piece will take approximately eight hours to build before it is revealed in full on Wednesday morning.

GEORGETOWN, DC ・ 7 HOURS AGO