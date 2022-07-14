ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

Levy County history at a glance

Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article1887 August 17 – Under the call of the Governor of the State of Florida, the Board of County Commissioners proceeded to divide Levy County into five County Commission Districts. The original county charter, dated 10 March 1845, called for the election of four commissioners from each of the extreme four...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Citrus County Chronicle

These folks have best interest of county at heart

I'm a 50-year resident of Citrus County. I'll admit, I haven't always put a lot of thought into my decisions. This year I want to make sure that we elect the perfect candidates; people who are qualified, dedicated, experienced and knowledgeable. This is what we need, now more than ever.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Preparing for the primary

Editor’s Note: League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, grassroots organization, founded over 100 years ago to ensure that women could participate actively as voters in a democracy. Much of the League’s history stems from our work to register, empower, and educate voters. The Florida Primary Election is...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Not ‘Poop in the Show,’ but common sense

Citrus County Hospital Board has been, and remains, eager to maintain the energy and focus of our community to acquire additional local mental health services and facilities. However, the purpose of this response is to address clearly inaccurate information actually published July 10, 2022, by the former publisher of the Citrus County Chronicle, Gerry Mulligan.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Levy County, FL
Government
County
Levy County, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays: Experience matters

Thank you for the opportunity to address your readers to make my case as to why I feel I am the best candidate to represent them as their county commissioner from District 4. A campaign for public office is like a long grueling job interview. Voters should look to see if the candidate’s knowledge and skills line up with the major issues Citrus County is facing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Worthington has a plan, make yours to vote for her

I am voting for Stacey Worthington for District 2 County Commissioner. I met Stacey when she was the president of the Citrus County Building Alliance. As president, she actively supported the efforts of the Citrus Construction Academy to start construction classes at a local high school. Those efforts have paid off as the school district is starting classes this August at Citrus High School.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Supervisor of Elections at several locations this week

The Supervisor of Elections office will be at several locations throughout Citrus County this week. This is a convenient opportunity for residents to register to vote, make changes to voter records, update signatures or request a vote-by-mail ballot. The Sugarmill Woods Civic Association’s Meet the Candidates Event from 6-8 p.m....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Community Standards poised to take action on RV violating spirit of 72-hour rule in The Villages

Community Standards is poised to take action on a recreation vehicle violating the spirit of the 72-hour rule in The Villages. The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously voted to find that Douglas and Lina Herman haven been storing their RV in the driveway of their home at 2336 Wilson Way. The board’s vote empowers Community Standards to take action on the repeated violations.
THE VILLAGES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Commission#County Jail#County Seat#Tax Collector S Office
ocala-news.com

Fourth Of July Roe v. Wade Protest In Ocala

Here’s another view of demonstrators protesting against the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade that took place in downtown Ocala on the July 4th weekend. Thanks to Madison Koone for sharing!. Share your local photos with us at https://ocala-news.com/submit-your-photos!
OCALA, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Water district, county taking steps to prevent another flooded summer

County commissioners last September declared a state of emergency after record rainfall amounts led to widespread flooding of homes, properties and roads. Residents appealed to them during a board meeting to do something. Some had to flee their homes because of high water. Others said they knew people still trapped in their homes.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Zoning changes worry GNV neighbors, prompt action

To Nkwanda Jah, Gainesville’s proposed zoning changes disrespect property owners in the area, which she says has united many in the community. “I don’t think it’s right to just ignore residents who have been in Gainesville for generations to get ready for students who are coming in here,” Jah said in a phone interview.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Time for a sidewalk on Grover Cleveland

I would like to address the sidewalk, or lack of one, on Grover Cleveland Boulevard. We now have a sidewalk on Yulee Drive in Old Homosassa, which was sorely needed. Now it is safe to walk or ride your bike on this street. Thanks to FDOT, we have a sidewalk...
HOMOSASSA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s entertainment options

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the types of activities and entertainment options that they would like to see in the Ocala/Marion County area. “I would like to see a water park go into the same spot that Wild Waters was located. I would also like to see a lazy river at the park if we can get a water park back. Wild Waters was a huge success back in the late 80’s and 90’s. The place was always packed with guests and it kept kids out of trouble,” says Ocala resident Thomas Jarrell.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Horse sense for Citrus County tourism

The classic movies about “Black Beauty,” “Seabiscuit” and “War Horse” reflect the affinity people have for horses. About 30 million people go horseback riding every year in America. More people watch the Triple Crown races more than the Super Bowl. Our immediate area of...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cloud will represent the people

I am glad that I never met State Trooper Tod Cloud and got a speeding ticket. But I have met him through his many community activities. Besides serving 31 years as a law enforcement officer, including 21 with the Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, Cloud has been Big Brothers and Big Sisters, which helped boys to grow and see their dreams through spending time with them.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Faherty will bring fresh approach to school board

I have had the privilege of working with Joe Faherty for several years in my time with Citrus County schools. His concern and compassion for our students and staff go far and above anything or anyone else I have witnessed in my 12 years with this district. Joe has been, without question, a fantastic SRO (school resource officer) from which our most valuable asset has benefited tremendously.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Sound Off calls July 14 - July 15, 2022

Last Sunday afternoon, July 10, I was in Walmart parking lot placing my grocery bags in my car when a nice gentleman came and offered to help me. I did appreciate the help. I am in my late 90s and I live alone. I had purchased a large box to mail cookies and other items that I bake for my four great-grandchildren that live up North. Sometimes I add items that the children may need. It is Christmas when they receive the package. The gentleman was about to leave and he asked me if I wanted to do something for him. He placed a bill in the palm of my hand and said to use it for the children. It was a lot of money. I thanked him as he was leaving. I do not know his name. God knows him. I wish him all of God’s blessings and a special blessing I have for him: a long, healthy and happy life. We in Citrus County are blessed with people that are caring and generous that are living among us. God bless them all. Thank you.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays right person for the job

I am supporting Rebecca Bays for County Commissioner District 4. Rebecca is extremely hard working. Whether it is running her business, working on her family tree farm or volunteering to make our community better, Rebecca demonstrates an unparalleled work ethic. Rebecca can be trusted to make decisions based on solid...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Inverness coming events and projects on city council agenda

The Inverness City Council during its Tuesday public meeting will get its first look at the city’s proposed budget to review, but also get updates on a series of projects and events slated during the next few months. One of those events will be Summer Sizzlin’ on the Square,...
INVERNESS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy