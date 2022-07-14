Levy County history at a glance

Last Sunday afternoon, July 10, I was in Walmart parking lot placing my grocery bags in my car when a nice gentleman came and offered to help me. I did appreciate the help. I am in my late 90s and I live alone. I had purchased a large box to mail cookies and other items that I bake for my four great-grandchildren that live up North. Sometimes I add items that the children may need. It is Christmas when they receive the package. The gentleman was about to leave and he asked me if I wanted to do something for him. He placed a bill in the palm of my hand and said to use it for the children. It was a lot of money. I thanked him as he was leaving. I do not know his name. God knows him. I wish him all of God’s blessings and a special blessing I have for him: a long, healthy and happy life. We in Citrus County are blessed with people that are caring and generous that are living among us. God bless them all. Thank you.
