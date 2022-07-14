ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Congresswoman Kat Cammack announces endorsements from FL-03 Republican State Representatives

By Special to the Citizen
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGAINESVILLE — On July 7, Congresswoman Kat Cammack (R-FL-03) announced the latest round of endorsements by Republican Florida State Representatives serving constituents in Florida’s Third Congressional District. State Representatives Jason Shoaf (State House District 7: Lafayette), Chuck Brannan (State House District 10: Alachua, Baker, Columbia, Hamilton, Suwannee),...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy