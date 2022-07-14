Jaxon Smith-Njigba was named the best receiver in the country by PFF College. (Birm/Lettermen Row)

Good morning, Ohio State fans, and welcome to the Scarlet Sunrise. Football will always be our focus, but every day we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Buckeyes sports. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Ohio State football, recruiting, basketball and more in Scarlet Sunrise.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba picked as country’s top returning receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out with more than 1,600 receiving yards last fall for Ohio State.

Folks around the country are expecting him to be just as good, if not better, this season for the Buckeyes. Smith-Njigba was named the top returning wide receiver in America by Pro Football Focus this week, picked ahead of every other pass-catcher.

Smith-Njigba is the only receiver listed in the top 10 of the list. Jordan Addison from USC, Kayshon Boutte from LSU, Xavier Worthy from Texas and Josh Downs from North Carolina rounded out the top five.

But Smith-Njigba stands alone as the top returner in the country, and he is expected to have a massive year in the Ohio State offense.

ICYMI: Ryan Day listed on Dodd Trophy preseason watch list

Ryan Day certainly proved he is one of the best coaches in all of college football during his first three years leading Ohio State.

He is already gaining attention among the other top coaches for this season, as well, named as one of the 20 names listed on the preseason watch list for the Dodd Trophy, given annually to the best coach in college football.

Day was joined by four other Big Ten coaches on the preseason watch list: Paul Chryst of Wisconsin, Kirk Ferentz of Iowa, Jim Harbaugh of Michigan and Mel Tucker of Michigan State.

ICYMI: Tim May Podcast

Tim welcomes Evan Blankenship, who played football for the Buckeyes from 2007 to 2011 before forming the band North to Nashville. Blankenship moved to Nashville after his playing career before moving back to Columbus in 2017. Since then, his music career has taken off, and his band often opens for big names in country music.

Evan and Tim have a multi-layered conversation about football, music, life and the state of the Buckeyes football program.

What has post-football life been like for the former Ohio State player? How has he transitioned into music — and thrived in it? What is on the horizon for Evan Blankenship as his music career unfolds? And what does he think about the Buckeyes this offseason? All of that is answered in the latest show. Oh, and Tim May made sure to ask him for his thoughts on Big Ten expansion — and he had Evan sing a verse of his new song.

You will not want to miss that and plenty more news and analysis and in another edition of the Tim May Podcast. It dives into a unique former Ohio State player as he excels in the latest chapter of his life and career.

Are you subscribed yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Ohio State news in one place? Become a member of Lettermen Row today. With your Lettermen Row/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Buckeyes, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Ohio State, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter, Instagram and on Youtube for all the latest Buckeyes news you need to know.

Already signed up? Don’t forget to join us in the Lettermen Lounge to talk about the latest Ohio State sports news.