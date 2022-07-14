Levy County taxpayers may foot $400,000 bill

Bottom line: The Gainesville City Commission voted to keep the Fire Assessment Fee and property tax rates the same as last year; add $10,000 to the budget for more painted crosswalks, with Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut proposing a “Black Lives Matter” crosswalk; add $200,000 to the budget for sidewalks; add $100,000 for bus shelters; negotiate with the bus drivers’ union to make those jobs more attractive; reduce fees for City swimming pools; and transfer responsibility for streetlights on County land in the urban area from General Government to GRU. They also passed an ordinance on first reading that allows more time to hold an election if there is a vacancy on the City Commission; that ordinance will come back on July 21 for a second reading.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO