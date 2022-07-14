ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levy County, FL

Levy County taxpayers may foot $400,000 bill

By Elizabeth Burr Correspondent
Citrus County Chronicle
 4 days ago

BRONSON — The Levy County Board of Commissioners most recently met on July 5. A majority of the meeting revolved around law enforcement matters. Toni Kokenzie, of Bronson, collected a petition with 26 signatures for a request to install speed bumps on Main Street in Bronson. This is in response to...

www.chronicleonline.com

Comments / 0

Citrus County Chronicle

Bays: Experience matters

Thank you for the opportunity to address your readers to make my case as to why I feel I am the best candidate to represent them as their county commissioner from District 4. A campaign for public office is like a long grueling job interview. Voters should look to see if the candidate’s knowledge and skills line up with the major issues Citrus County is facing.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Zoning changes worry GNV neighbors, prompt action

To Nkwanda Jah, Gainesville’s proposed zoning changes disrespect property owners in the area, which she says has united many in the community. “I don’t think it’s right to just ignore residents who have been in Gainesville for generations to get ready for students who are coming in here,” Jah said in a phone interview.
GAINESVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

City Commission sets fire fee and property tax rates; more painted crosswalks coming

Bottom line: The Gainesville City Commission voted to keep the Fire Assessment Fee and property tax rates the same as last year; add $10,000 to the budget for more painted crosswalks, with Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut proposing a “Black Lives Matter” crosswalk; add $200,000 to the budget for sidewalks; add $100,000 for bus shelters; negotiate with the bus drivers’ union to make those jobs more attractive; reduce fees for City swimming pools; and transfer responsibility for streetlights on County land in the urban area from General Government to GRU. They also passed an ordinance on first reading that allows more time to hold an election if there is a vacancy on the City Commission; that ordinance will come back on July 21 for a second reading.
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

High Springs updated on 2,000-unit development

The High Springs City Commission received an update Thursday on a potential 2,000-unit subdivision that would build on 686 acres on the south side of the city and include single-family homes, multifamily dwellings and even senior living facilities. The land already has an approved planned development from 2005 along with...
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Preparing for the primary

Editor’s Note: League of Women Voters is a non-partisan, grassroots organization, founded over 100 years ago to ensure that women could participate actively as voters in a democracy. Much of the League’s history stems from our work to register, empower, and educate voters. The Florida Primary Election is...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Water district, county taking steps to prevent another flooded summer

County commissioners last September declared a state of emergency after record rainfall amounts led to widespread flooding of homes, properties and roads. Residents appealed to them during a board meeting to do something. Some had to flee their homes because of high water. Others said they knew people still trapped in their homes.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Other Voices l Not ‘Poop in the Show,’ but common sense

Citrus County Hospital Board has been, and remains, eager to maintain the energy and focus of our community to acquire additional local mental health services and facilities. However, the purpose of this response is to address clearly inaccurate information actually published July 10, 2022, by the former publisher of the Citrus County Chronicle, Gerry Mulligan.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

These folks have best interest of county at heart

I'm a 50-year resident of Citrus County. I'll admit, I haven't always put a lot of thought into my decisions. This year I want to make sure that we elect the perfect candidates; people who are qualified, dedicated, experienced and knowledgeable. This is what we need, now more than ever.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Time for a sidewalk on Grover Cleveland

I would like to address the sidewalk, or lack of one, on Grover Cleveland Boulevard. We now have a sidewalk on Yulee Drive in Old Homosassa, which was sorely needed. Now it is safe to walk or ride your bike on this street. Thanks to FDOT, we have a sidewalk...
HOMOSASSA, FL
villages-news.com

Community Standards poised to take action on RV violating spirit of 72-hour rule in The Villages

Community Standards is poised to take action on a recreation vehicle violating the spirit of the 72-hour rule in The Villages. The Community Development District 5 Board of Supervisors on Friday unanimously voted to find that Douglas and Lina Herman haven been storing their RV in the driveway of their home at 2336 Wilson Way. The board’s vote empowers Community Standards to take action on the repeated violations.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Horse sense for Citrus County tourism

The classic movies about “Black Beauty,” “Seabiscuit” and “War Horse” reflect the affinity people have for horses. About 30 million people go horseback riding every year in America. More people watch the Triple Crown races more than the Super Bowl. Our immediate area of...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Julie Morgan

Clay County home prices skyrocketed; now prepare for higher taxes

The average sale price of residential properties in Clay County increased in 2021 between 17 and more than 32 percent. Keystone Heights saw the most significant increase at 32.54 percent. Middleburg had the next largest increase in average sale price from $238,000 to more than $286,000. Comparatively, Orange Park home buyers were hit with the lowest increase at 17 percent.
CLAY COUNTY, FL
News Break
Politics
ocala-news.com

Residents discuss Ocala/Marion County’s entertainment options

Several residents wrote in to share their thoughts on the types of activities and entertainment options that they would like to see in the Ocala/Marion County area. “I would like to see a water park go into the same spot that Wild Waters was located. I would also like to see a lazy river at the park if we can get a water park back. Wild Waters was a huge success back in the late 80’s and 90’s. The place was always packed with guests and it kept kids out of trouble,” says Ocala resident Thomas Jarrell.
MARION COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Cloud will represent the people

I am glad that I never met State Trooper Tod Cloud and got a speeding ticket. But I have met him through his many community activities. Besides serving 31 years as a law enforcement officer, including 21 with the Florida Highway Patrol Trooper, Cloud has been Big Brothers and Big Sisters, which helped boys to grow and see their dreams through spending time with them.
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Worthington has a plan, make yours to vote for her

I am voting for Stacey Worthington for District 2 County Commissioner. I met Stacey when she was the president of the Citrus County Building Alliance. As president, she actively supported the efforts of the Citrus Construction Academy to start construction classes at a local high school. Those efforts have paid off as the school district is starting classes this August at Citrus High School.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Bays right person for the job

I am supporting Rebecca Bays for County Commissioner District 4. Rebecca is extremely hard working. Whether it is running her business, working on her family tree farm or volunteering to make our community better, Rebecca demonstrates an unparalleled work ethic. Rebecca can be trusted to make decisions based on solid...
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Candidate Profile: Desiree Mills, Levy County Commissioner, District 3

Office sought: Levy County Commissioner, District 3. Educational background: Graduate of Bronson High School. I have some college, but no degree. I hold a Florida Real Estate License. Occupation: Farmer. Community involvement: I have extensive community involvement. In the past, I was a member of the Bronson Chamber of Commerce...
LEVY COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Supervisor of Elections at several locations this week

The Supervisor of Elections office will be at several locations throughout Citrus County this week. This is a convenient opportunity for residents to register to vote, make changes to voter records, update signatures or request a vote-by-mail ballot. The Sugarmill Woods Civic Association’s Meet the Candidates Event from 6-8 p.m....
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Faherty will bring fresh approach to school board

I have had the privilege of working with Joe Faherty for several years in my time with Citrus County schools. His concern and compassion for our students and staff go far and above anything or anyone else I have witnessed in my 12 years with this district. Joe has been, without question, a fantastic SRO (school resource officer) from which our most valuable asset has benefited tremendously.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL

