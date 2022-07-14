ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Man found shot and killed in vehicle overnight

By Bryant Reed
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PVeg9_0gfIZKkp00

Man found dead in vehicle 01:07

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was found dead inside a vehicle overnight.

A little after midnight, police were called to the intersection of Vine Street and Fifth Avenue for a reported overdose.

A passerby called 911 after they saw the man in the driver's seat of a vehicle, believing the man had overdosed. The passerby administered Narcan with no success.

When police officers and EMS arrived, they found the man had been shot in the side of his body.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Pittsburgh Police Violent Crime detectives are investigating.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

1 killed, 1 injured in McKees Rocks shootings

One person was killed and another hurt in two shootings two and a half hours apart in McKees Rocks late Monday and early Tuesday. Allegheny County Police said the first incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on Mary Street. A boy was taken to a hospital after being found with a gunshot wound to the leg. Evidence of a shooting was found nearby, police said.
MCKEES ROCKS, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

Man dies after being shot while sitting in parked car in Stowe Township

STOWE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after being shot multiple times while he was sitting in a parked car in Stowe Township early Tuesday. McKees Rocks police responded to a shooting in the 1100 block of Island Avenue around 2:05 a.m. A man told Channel 11 he heard several gunshots outside of his apartment, which is above Shooters bar. He said it happened shortly after the bar closed.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police investigating after multiple dogs shot in Gilpin Township

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Gilpin Township police are investigating after three dogs were brutally shot in Armstrong County.Jakob Kelvington said he let his dogs Echo, Aura, and Rex outside on his fenced-in property.But he said somehow the dogs got loose.Within a matter of seconds, Kelvington says he started calling them back home and said as they were running back to him, several shots were fired. All three dogs were hit.Two have died, and the other is recovering after being shot above its eye. The owner said he has no idea why anyone would kill his dogs."Hopefully, we will get justice for all three of them. Dogs should never go through that no dog owner should go through that and see their pride and joy is basically just getting shot in front of you," Kelvington said.Kelvington added that his dogs have always been friendly, and Echo was a registered therapy dog. All were 5 years old or younger.Gilpin police said they're working with the Armstrong County humane officer and reviewing surveillance footage from the incident.The police chief said that one dog did bite a person.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
wtae.com

SWAT situation comes to an end in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — A SWAT situation came to a peaceful end in Pittsburgh’s Upper Hill neighborhood on Monday night. Pittsburgh Public Safety said a man’s mother called 911 for her son who was in cirisis and had a weapon. Police said the man’s girlfriend came over and the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#911#Violent Crime#Ems
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman arrested, charged with theft of Trafford family’s dog

The Armstrong County woman whom police were seeking in connection with a stolen dog case in Trafford has been found, but the German shepherd named Nani Nyx is still missing. Molly Bureau, 29, of Cadogan was arrested Monday and remains in the Westmoreland County Prison charged with two counts of theft. She is being held on $10,000 bail.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
WDTV

24-year-old woman dies in Mon. Co. crash

MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - A 24-year-old woman died in a Monongalia County crash Sunday morning. Monongalia County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a single vehicle crash on I-68 westbound near mile marker 12 around 7:20 a.m. Sunday, according to a release from Sheriff Palmer. The driver of the vehicle,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

23-year-old man shot and killed in Larimer is Pittsburgh's 40th homicide of the year

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a young man was shot and killed in the city's Larimer section.The Allegheny County Medical Examiner's office identifies the victim as 23-year-old Isaiah Massey of Pittsburgh. Police were called to Shetland Street around 10 p.m. Sunday and found Massey dead at the scene, city Public Safety officials said. He had several gunshot wounds.  Officers responded to two ShotSpotter alerts for a total of 14 rounds. "There were 911 calls as well, from people who live in the area," Pittsburgh Public Safety spokeswoman Cara Cruz said. "They're speaking to anyone who may have...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Woman testifies about deadly Penn Hills home invasion

A Penn Hills woman who was terrorized for hours during a 2018 home invasion described to a jury on Monday finding her fiance partially nude and hogtied after she was able to free herself from being bound by zip ties. Monica McWilson said she had been sleeping in the couple’s...
PENN HILLS, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Man shot in both legs in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police are investigating after a man was shot twice in Brighton Heights. According to police, they were called to Brighton Woods Road around 7:30 on Saturday night after reports of at least 10 shots fired. Once they arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WKBN

Man arrested after stabbing on North Side

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Boardman man is in the Mahoning County jail after a man was stabbed Saturday afternoon on the North Side. Devin Nash, 28, of Meadowbrook Avenue, is expected to be arraigned later Monday in municipal court on a charge of felonious assault. He was arrested about 4:10 p.m. Saturday at a home on Illinois Avenue after police were called there for a fight.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Dog sitter accused of taking Westmoreland County family's beloved pet arrested

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) -- The woman accused of taking a Westmoreland County family's dog while pet-sitting for them is now in jail.Police arrested 29-year-old Molly Bureau, of Armstrong County, in Trafford. She is facing felony theft charges.Bureau is accused of taking Eva Hodgdon's dog, Noni, while her family was on a trip.Hodgdon said she hired a woman off Facebook named Moll Dunning to watch her dog. After a short trip out of the state, Hodgdon returned and tried to contact Dunning to bring Noni home. However, Dunning never responded.Bureau is now being held in the Westmoreland County Jail on $10,000 bond.Noni, though, is still missing. Anyone who has seen her is asked to contact police.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
WKBN

OSP helicopter helps YPD catch man in stolen car

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said a helicopter from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Friday helped police catch a man who they say had drugs and a gun in his car on the East Side. Malik Marrow, 24, of Dickson Avenue, is expected to be arraigned Monday in municipal...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Bellevue councilwoman accused of assaulting police officer

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A Bellevue councilwoman is facing assault charges, accused of assaulting a police officer.Sabreena Miller is charged with aggravated assault and resisting arrest.  Police were called to her home on Sumner Avenue just before 4 a.m. Saturday. Her husband, John Miller, who was bleeding from a stab wound to his right leg, met them at the front door, the criminal complaint said. John Miller told police he dropped a knife and cut himself while his wife was getting ready for bed, according to the criminal complaint. Inside the home, police said they found blood on the carpet...
BELLEVUE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2020 Mt. Washington shooting

A Pittsburgh man will spend three to eight years in state prison after pleading guilty Monday to voluntary manslaughter for a shooting outside a bar in Mt. Washington. Damian Schott, 26, of Mt. Washington, admitted to shooting and killing Edgard Fumbula, 22, outside of Satalio’s Bar just after midnight on June 11, 2020.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
60K+
Followers
29K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy