State lawmakers meet with East Texas school leaders, discuss shootings at school safety forum

TYLER – Three 18-year-old men Houston men were arrested on Friday in Tyler and are accused of stealing several catalytic converters. According to our news partner KETK, Tedrick Dyrone Perry Jr, Kennedy Zuron Watkins and Avory Marquis Coleman were arrested. On July 15, around 6:20 p.m. the Tyler Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle at 5201 S. Broadway Ave. The caller said they saw the suspects’ vehicle parked close to her, and she told them to move so she could leave. After they left, she noticed her car started making strange noises. Then, she saw a catalytic converter had been partially stolen from her vehicle. Officials then received two more calls about similar incidents and people described a similar suspect. This happened at 5614 S. Broadway and 8668 S. Broadway. Police began searching for a vehicle described as a black BMW four-door with a Florida license plate. Law enforcement saw the car around 8:20 p.m., heading north on S. Broadway and they tried to initiate a traffic stop. found four catalytic converters in the trunk of the vehicle and two saws.

TYLER, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO