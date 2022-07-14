ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palestine, TX

State lawmakers meet with East Texas school leaders, discuss shootings at school safety forum

 4 days ago

PALESTINE – Texas lawmakers and East Texas school leaders visited Palestine for a school safety forum on Wednesday. According to our news partner KETK, the event was hosted by District 8 State Rep. Cody Harris and Palestine Independent School District Superintendent Jason Marshall. It was a conversation...

Family of former Smith County constable speaks out

TYLER – The family of former constable Curtis Traylor-Harris is speaking out after the Smith County District Attorney’s Office released the bodycam footage from the incident relating to his charges. That’s according to our news partner KETK. “There’s been a lot said about Constable Harris that’s just not accurate or true,” said Benet Embry, Traylor-Harris’s brother-in-law and the spokesperson for the family. “He’s not the demon that the media and social media has portrayed.” Traylor-Harris (pictured) had a pre-trial hearing on his theft of property and official oppression charges Thursday morning, and is currently scheduled on the plea agreement docket for August.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
Brownsboro ISD sued over alleged hazing

TYLER – Arguments were heard Wednesday at the federal courthouse in Tyler regarding a hazing lawsuit against Brownsboro ISD involving the varsity baseball team. That’s according to our news partner KETK. The lawsuit alleges that long-time hazing traditions within the baseball team ranged from upperclassmen having new teammates carry equipment to sexual assault. The hearing involved BISD’s second motion to dismiss the case after the first motion to dismiss was denied. The lawsuit holds the district liable for the alleged inaction of the baseball team’s head coach. Punishment was reportedly handed out to seniors in an incident said to have been caught on video. The judge said the ruling on the second motion to dismiss will be made available as soon as possible.
TYLER, TX
3 teenagers arrested, accused of stealing East Texas catalytic converters

TYLER – Three 18-year-old men Houston men were arrested on Friday in Tyler and are accused of stealing several catalytic converters. According to our news partner KETK, Tedrick Dyrone Perry Jr, Kennedy Zuron Watkins and Avory Marquis Coleman were arrested. On July 15, around 6:20 p.m. the Tyler Police Department received a call about a suspicious vehicle at 5201 S. Broadway Ave. The caller said they saw the suspects’ vehicle parked close to her, and she told them to move so she could leave. After they left, she noticed her car started making strange noises. Then, she saw a catalytic converter had been partially stolen from her vehicle. Officials then received two more calls about similar incidents and people described a similar suspect. This happened at 5614 S. Broadway and 8668 S. Broadway. Police began searching for a vehicle described as a black BMW four-door with a Florida license plate. Law enforcement saw the car around 8:20 p.m., heading north on S. Broadway and they tried to initiate a traffic stop. found four catalytic converters in the trunk of the vehicle and two saws.
TYLER, TX
Advisory on road construction in Tyler

TYLER — The city of Tyler is advising drivers of roadwork that will close some streets and cause traffic delays. Among the projects is edge milling on South Palmer Avenue between East Fifth Street and East Front Street Monday, July 18, through Friday, July 22. Also, major road work is planned on Northwest Road near Lake Tyler from FM 848 to dead ends July 18 through August 5. Additionally, the eastbound and westbound lanes of East Elm Street between South Broadway Avenue and South Spring Avenue will be closed from July 25 through July 29. And Crow Road will be closed for construction from Old Jacksonville Highway past Oak Hill Boulevard from July 25 through August 5. Click here for all the details.
TYLER, TX

