The New York Yankees have given Matt Carpenter’s career a second wind. Carpenter has been nothing but an absolute monster at the plate since he signed a one-year deal with the Yankees that’s worth $2 million back in May. On Saturday night against rivals Boston Red Sox at home, Carpenter blessed the Yankees again with an insane performance just to add to his snowballing legend in The Big Apple.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO