Has famous Yellowstone geyser shut down?

Jackson Hole Radio
 4 days ago
Steamboat Geyser, which surprised everyone a few years ago by bubbling to life and making frequent eruptions after long periods of dormancy, has continued to erupt this year, but on...

Jackson Hole Radio

