It's time to recognize another great person here in town just doing the right thing because they see a need!. That's really all we mean when we say we're looking for an Unsung Hero. It doesn't have to be somebody who flashes around a lot of money. It can be somebody who volunteers their time, who helps out where they can, who is always around and vocal about helping others. That's where our newest nominee, John Ehlers, comes in. Here's his nomination submission from one of his employees, Holly Sands:

SEDALIA, MO ・ 6 DAYS AGO