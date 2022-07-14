ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timnath, CO

The Swetsville Zoo In Timnath Is About To Be Extinct

By A.J.
 5 days ago
A very unique Northern Colorado staple is about to be a done deal forever. The Swetsville Zoo in Timnath right off Harmony a little east of I-25 has been sold. The random and unique spot that confused me a bit when I first saw it was a really neat spot to...

