The Boys Season 4: 6 Quick Things We Know About The Next Season

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

The Boys Season 3 has come to an end. Through its eight episodes, we saw some intense and blood moments, including some crazy scenes in “Herogasm,” and so much more. But unfortunately, it’s already over and now, we have to wait for the next superhero show to arrive on Amazon Prime like Invincible Season 2.

Or just countdown the days until Season 4 of The Boys releases.

That’s right, Season 4 of The Boys is already confirmed to be happening, and the news came out in June 2022, right after the Season 3 premiere. Prime Video was quick to renew this major hit for the platform, which is considered one of the best Prime Video original shows, so it’s no surprise we’re all just waiting for The Boys Season 4. If you’re like me and you are anxiously wondering what is going to happen next, here are six quick things we know about the next entry into this superhero show.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

Season 4 Is Announced - But A Premiere Date Has Not Been Set

While Season 4 of The Boys has been announced, don’t get your hopes up for a 2022 TV release, because a premiere date has not been set yet. This shouldn’t come as a surprise, considering Season 3 just ended and it would be pretty damn shocking if they somehow got all of Season 4 done before the end of the year, but at least we know Season 4 is coming, eventually.

(Image credit: Amazon Video)

Filming Is Expected To Begin In Late Summer 2022

However, while Season 4 isn’t going to be premiering anytime soon this year, The Boys will begin filming again very soon. Karl Urban mentioned in an interview with Collider that they expect to start filming later in 2022, with the expected date being August 22nd.

Yeah, we're starting I think August the 22nd, we're going to be starting season four. So I'm getting back, getting my Butcher back on, and I can't wait.

Assuming production on Season 4 does get underway at the end of the summer 2022, maybe we can expect to see the next season of The Boys summer 2023. Only time will tell.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Black Noir Is Going To Be “Whole New Character” In Season 4

If you watched the end of Season 3 and were wondering what the heck they are going to be doing with Black Noir on The Boys, don’t fret. While the person that was in the Black Noir costume was killed, that doesn't mean Black Noir is gone... if that makes sense.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, showrunner Eric Kripke confirms that Black Noir is very much going to be in Season 4, played by the same man, Nathan Mitchell, but the literal character beneath the mask is going to be a different person.

Mitchell will play a different character who wears the Black Noir suit. It's definitely not the last we've seen of Black Noir as a hero. It's just that the guy who was inside [the Noir suit] in season 3, he's gone. But we have Nathan playing a really interesting and hilarious character who wears the suit next season.

So that means that Black Noir isn’t going to be completely gone - just the last Black Noir is gone now. I’m eager to see exactly who this new character is going to be - and what he’ll bring to the table.

(Image credit: Amazon)

Butcher’s Life Is A “Ticking Time Clock” In Season 4

Butcher, played by Karl Urban, at the end of The Boys Season 3, is on a bit of a time-crunch right now. Informed by a doctor at the very end of the episode, he’s told that he has about 12 to 18 months to live, due to the effects of Temp V in his system. And now, he has amends to make, and a boy to somehow save from Homelander, since Ryan is now distant from him after Butcher exploded towards the boy in Episode 3.

Eric Kripke, in an interview with Variety, talked about Butcher’s storyline in Season 4, and that now, his life is a bit of a “ticking time clock” and that he needs to fix what he’s done before it’s too late.

That’s part of the fun of getting into Season 4, which we’re just figuring out for this, but he’s got a crazy ticking clock. He’s got so much to do that he hasn’t done. And everything that he’s tried to do up to this point has exploded in the most horrible way. What we find fascinating about the question we’re asking about Butcher is, is he self-aware enough to realize that he’s causing his own misfortune? Is he self-aware enough to actually see if he can change? Those are some of the interesting conversations we’re starting to have for Season 4.

With Butcher’s grim future ahead, who knows if he’ll be able to turn his life around. Maybe he’ll even somehow make it out of this alive - but with how many deaths happen on the boys, I wouldn’t be surprised if this show ended with his.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

Moving Forward, The Ryan Plotline Will Be Like 'Kramer vs. Kramer Meets Avengers: Endgame,' According To Eric Kripke

As mentioned before, Ryan, Homelander’s biological son, seems to forming a bond with Homelander, and leaning away from Butcher, who lashed out at him after the death of Ryan's mother. And now, from the sound of it, the future for this story arc is going to be like the legendary Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman movie, Kramer vs. Kramer with an Avengers: Endgame twist.

In the same interview from Variety, Eric Kripke talked about the storyline between Homelander, Butcher and Ryan, and how important it is that Butcher gets Ryan back on his side.

And then Ryan. Ryan is a really important piece of the story because he’s half Becca, half Homelander. If Butcher can figure out how to get his shit together and get the kid back, that could be the single best weapon they have against Homelander. But vice versa. If Homelander wins the kid over, that’s apocalyptic because then there’s two Homelanders. It’s like a child drama with apocalyptic stakes. It’s like “Kramer vs. Kramer” meets “Avengers: Endgame.” So that will be a really rich story moving forward.

I mean, the last thing I want is two Homelanders’ so please, Butcher, get your stuff together in Season 4. I don’t want another version of the worst Supe imaginable.

(Image credit: Prime Video)

The Boys Spinoff, Varsity, Will Tie Into Season 4

The Boys Presents: Varsity was announced as a spinoff to the show. While there’s already one spinoff, called The Boys Presents: Diabolical, it’s an anthology series that seems there for laughs as an adult animated series.

But The Boys Presents: Varsity is confirmed to have tie-ins that are going to effect Season 4 of The Boys, and the showrunner talked about this in an interview with Deadline.

There’s definitely crossover, and we’re doing our best to design a universe that sees some of the issues and storylines in Season 3 hand off to the first season in Varsity. Like there’s a presidential campaign happening in the background of that season, and there’s certain things that are happening at that school that are both in reaction to Season 3 of The Boys. There’s Soldier Boy, etcetera, but also some new storylines that are happening in that season of the spinoff that we have to pick up and take into Season 4 of the show.

For those who don’t know, The Boys Presents: Varsity is a college spin-off of the show that puts young Supes to the test and will have cameos from The Boys in it, according to CBR, so I’m super happy to see that plot points from Varsity will somehow carry over to Season 4 of The Boys.

What are you looking forward to the most in the upcoming season of The Boys? As long as it's not more strange bestiality from The Deep and and some squid, I think we’ll all be on the same page.

Big nerd and lover of Game of Thrones/A Song of Ice and Fire. Will forever hate season eight. Superhero and horror geek. And please don't debate me on The Last of Us 2, it was amazing!