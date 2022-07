For three years, there’s been clamoring for the return of the Yarmouth Clam Festival, and now the demand has been answered. First held in 1964 and sponsored by the Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce, the public fair typically draws more than 100,000 attendees and dozens of vendors each July. But the Clam Festival canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of COVID-19 concerns.

YARMOUTH, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO