ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

UPDATE 2-China summer wheat output rises 1% on extra acreage, yields

Agriculture Online
 4 days ago

BEIJING, July 14 (Reuters) - China's summer wheat output rose 1% this year, official data showed on Thursday, boosted by additional acreage in a traditional cotton-growing region and higher yields. Summer wheat output in the world's top grower of the grain reached 135.76 million tonnes in 2022, the National...

www.agriculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-U.S. wheat futures hit lowest since February; corn, soy also weak

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures weakened after posting gains in six of the...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-CBOT wheat hits 5-month low; corn, soy firm on U.S. weather outlook

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures tumbled to a five-month low on Friday, with hopes for a pick-up in exports from war-torn Ukraine threatening the recent gains made in demand for U.S. supplies, traders said. Corn futures firmed again, their seventh gain in the last...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT wheat falls to five-month low

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Board of Trade soft red winter wheat futures fell 2.3% to their lowest since Feb. 11 on Friday, with improving prospects for a resumption in Black Sea exports from Ukraine weighing on prices for the second day in a row. * For the week, the most-active CBOT soft red winter wheat contract dropped 12.9%, its biggest weekly decline since March 2011. * K.C. hard red winter wheat and MGEX spring wheat futures also posted sharp losses, with K.C. wheat hitting its lowest since Feb. 17. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures settled down 18-1/4 cents at $7.76-3/4 a bushel, while K.C. September hard red winter wheat shed 9-1/2 cents to $8.39-1/4 and MGEX September spring wheat was 3-3/4 cents lower at $9.06-3/4. * For the week, MGEX spring wheat lost 8.6% and K.C. hard red winter wheat lost 11.2%. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said on Friday. * Import groups in the Philippines bought a total of 150,000 tonnes of wheat in two separate deals. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

CBOT Trends-Corn up 3-4 cents, soy steady-up 1 cent, wheat down 2-4 cents

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 2 to 4 cents per bushel * Wheat heads lower for a fifth straight session on technical selling and optimism about a deal to resume Black Sea exports from war-torn Ukraine, raising the prospect of strong competition on the export market. * Ukraine is hurrying to clinch a deal with Russia, Turkey and the United Nations next week to export grain via its Black Sea ports, a senior Ukrainian official source said. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures last traded down 3-1/2 cents at $7.91-1/2 a bushel. K.C. September hard red winter wheat was last down 4-3/4 cents at $8.44, and MGEX September spring wheat was last down 3/4 cent at $9.09-3/4. CORN - Up 3 to 4 cents per bushel * Corn futures head higher on worries about stressful weather in portions of the Midwest as the U.S. crop approaches its key pollination phase of growth. Traders monitoring talks about Black Sea grain exports from war-torn Ukraine. * The USDA confirmed private sales of 133,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to China for delivery in the 2022/23 marketing year that begins Sept. 1, 2022. * CBOT September corn futures last traded up 3-1/2 cents at $6.08-1/2 a bushel. New-crop December corn was last up 4-1/4 cents at $6.05-1/4. SOYBEANS - Steady to up 1 cent per bushel * Soybeans flat to firmer in rangebound trade, seeking direction. Worries about sluggish U.S. soy export demand offset spillover support from higher vegetable oil markets. * CBOT August soybeans last traded up 1-1/2 cents at $14.73-1/4 per bushel, and new-crop November soybeans were last unchanged at $13.41. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen)
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acreage#Winter Wheat#Agriculture Ministry
Agriculture Online

Biologicals for drought-stressed crops and nutrient efficiency

The biologicals space continues to develop and one key area that companies like Corteva are trying to refine is the lifespan of products in the marketplace. Ryan Ridder, U.S. product manager for biologicals and fungicides at Corteva, says that even with continual shifts in the space, products with the right mode of action can work better for the farmer in herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, and more.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Russia raises quota for sunflower oil exports

MOSCOW, July 17 (Reuters) - Russia has increased the quota for its exports of sunflower oil and sunflower meal, the government said on Sunday, citing sufficient domestic supplies. The country banned exports of sunflower seeds from the end of March until the end of August and imposed an export quota...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

GRAINS-Wheat recovers from 5-month low; corn extends gains

SINGAPORE, July 18 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures rose 2% on Monday, with the market rising for the first time in six sessions and recovering from its lowest in more than five months, although hopes for a pick-up in Ukrainian exports limited gains. Corn gained more ground on concerns over...
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
China
Agriculture Online

Drought slashes U.S. cotton outlook

Amid drought in the U.S. West, growers will abandon three of every 10 acres of cotton they planted this spring, estimated the Agriculture Department. In its monthly WASDE report, the USDA projected a cotton crop of 15.5 million bales, down 1 million bales from its projection in early June and well below the 10-year average of 16.8 million bales.
TEXAS STATE
Agriculture Online

LIVESTOCK-Cattle futures weak, hog futures slightly higher

CHICAGO, July 15 (Reuters) - Chicago Mercantile Exchange cattle futures fell for the second day in a row on Friday, with expectations that supplies will outstrip demand in the coming months. The most-active August live cattle futures dropped 0.475 cent to settle at 134.925 cents per lb. The contract fell...
CHICAGO, IL
Agriculture Online

China's grain, pork and sugar imports in June 2022

BEIJING, July 18 (Reuters) - The table below shows China's imports of major agriculture products in June, according to data released on Monday by the General Administration of Customs. The data did not provide a breakdown on the origins of the imports. Data on soybean imports in June was released earlier this month. Commodity June % change y/y YTD (tonnes) % change y/y 2022(tonnes ) Corn 2.21 mln -38.2% 13.59 mln -11.1% Wheat 520,000 -31.3% 4.94 mln -7.8% Barley 440,000 -56.3% 3.77 mln -33.4% Sorghum 930,000 -14.9% 6.02 mln 25.7% Pork 120,000 -64.2% 800,000 -65.1% Sugar 140,000 -66.7% 1.76 mln -13.1% (Reporting by Dominique Patton in Beijing and Emily Chow; Editing by Edmund Blair)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-Russia says document nearly ready on resuming Ukraine grain exports

July 15 (Reuters) - Russia's proposals on how to resume Ukrainian grain exports were "largely supported" by negotiators at talks this week in Istanbul and an agreement is close, the Russian defence ministry said on Friday. The ministry said that work on what it calls the "Black Sea Initiative" will...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Rhine river shipping in Germany hampered by falling water levels

HAMBURG, July 18 (Reuters) - Low water levels after recent dry weather continue to prevent cargo vessels from sailing fully loaded on the river Rhine in Germany, traders said on Monday. Water levels fell again over the weekend and shallow water is hampering shipping on the entire river in Germany...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

EXPLAINER-Price surge prompts regulators to peer into commodity hinterland

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Spikes in energy and grain prices following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February, coupled with the suspension of nickel trading on the London Metal Exchange in March due to a disorderly market have prompted regulators to take a closer look at the commodities sector. WHAT...
INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Russian wheat up slightly, exports accelerate

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Russian wheat export prices rose slightly last week, helped by a stronger rouble, the IKAR agriculture consultancy said on Monday, adding that exports quickened with arrival of the new crop. The United States last week issued clarification reassuring banks, shippers and insurance companies that transactions with Russian food and fertiliser exports would not breach Washington's sanctions on Moscow. Traders consider this clarification "with very careful optimism", IKAR said in a note. It currently expects the country to export more than 2 million tonnes of wheat this month. Russian prices for wheat with 12.5% protein content and for supply from Black Sea ports rose by $2 to $360 a tonne free on board (FOB) at the end of last week, IKAR said. Russia exported 500,000 tonnes of grain last week, compared with 340,000 tonnes the previous week, said fellow consultancy Sovecon, citing port data. Wheat prices for imminent supply were at $355-360 a tonne, it added. Other Russian data provided by Sovecon and IKAR: Product: Price at the end Change from week of last week: earlier - Domestic 3rd class 13,275 rbls/t -300 rbls wheat, European part ($234.13) of Russia, excludes delivery (Sovecon) - Sunflower seeds 26,250 rbls/t +300 rbls (Sovecon) - Domestic sunflower 74,000 rbls/t unchanged oil (Sovecon) - Domestic soybeans 34,925 rbls/t -200 rbls (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,430/t -$110 oil (Sovecon) - Export sunflower $1,310/t -$60 oil (IKAR) - White sugar, $1,089.9/t +$76.3 Russia's south (IKAR) The harvesting data provided by Sovecon as of July 14*: All grains: Wheat Barley Crop, mln tonnes 19.9 15.5 3.5 Crop, as of same 14.9 10.6 2.7 date in 2021 Yield, 4.1 4.2 4.6 tonnes/hectare Yield, as of same 3.4 3.4 3.9 date in 2021 Harvested area, 4.9 3.7 0.8 mln hectares Harvested area, as 4.3 3.1 0.7 of same date in 2021 * Russia's agriculture ministry has yet to publish harvesting data for the current season. ($1 = 56.7000 roubles) (Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

3 Big Things Today, July 18, 2022

Soybean and grain futures were all higher in overnight trading as extreme heat remains over the central U.S. Heat indexes from North Dakota all the way into southern Texas will hit triple digits over the next two days, extending a heat wave that's been hanging over the region, according to data from the National Weather Service.
MARKETS
Agriculture Online

Food is a factor in inflation double whammy

Wholesale prices rocketed by a near-record 11.3% for the year ending in June, said the Labor Department on Thursday, a day after it reported that consumer prices had soared 9.1% during same period. Food was an inflationary factor in both reports, although some analysts saw signs that the momentum for higher prices was easing.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy