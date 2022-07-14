Behind the Badge: The Landry Anglin Story

HOMER, La. - It's Monday and time to ask the question Where In The ArkLaTex is Rick Rowe?. Well, he headed east to Claiborne Parish as part of our latest KTBS 3 Community Caravan. Claiborne Memorial Medical Center in Homer is his first stop. The mission there is -- To...
SHREVEPORT, La. - A pedestrian struck and mortally injured by a truck late Friday, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner's office. Jason Hamlet, 27, of the 6500 block of Union Avenue in Shreveport, was killed in the traffic incident that occurred just after 9:30 p.m. in the 7000 block of Linwood Avenue.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects opened fire at a group of people in a grocery store’s parking lot, seriously injuring two people. On July 16 the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a report at 11:08 p.m. of a shooting on Hollywood Avenue, at R&W Consumers Grocery. When officers arrived to speak to witnesses they learned two suspects fired over 30 rounds at a group of bystanders in the parking lot of the store. Two victims were seriously injured; one person was shot in the hip and the other was shot in the stomach and right arm.
SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police are asking for the assistance of the community in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that injured two men in February. And a cash reward will be paid for information leading to his arrest. Arrest warrants were issued then for Detrevious D....
HAUGHTON, La. - Two homes in Haughton suffered serious damage in a fire over the weekend. It happened in the Mimosa Gardens subdivision Saturday evening. Fire units responded to reports of a carport on fire at about 7:30 p.m. Crews found two homes on fire when they arrived in the 300 block of Murray Lane.
COUSHATTA, La. -- As Top Gun: Maverick soars back on the big screen the captivating sequel to the 1986 classic Top Gun, Danny Snead won’t set any speed records getting to the theater. “I saw the first one. My wife won't watch it with me anymore. And she said...
SHREVEPORT, La.--Two groups are teaming up to combat the violence in the Port City. Guns Down and Bibles Up and Moms on a Mission are partnering to bring healing to Shreveport. The ladies behind the initiative believe they were instructed by God to bring change to our city and that is what they intend to do.
Two Louisiana Men Sentenced on Felony Charges for Selling Harvested Wild Ducks. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced on July 15, 2022, that two Louisiana men were sentenced in the Western District Federal Court of Louisiana in Shreveport for migratory game bird violations. On May 20, Frank...
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Shreveport Police Department seeks to identify a man they believe is responsible for an attack at a casino in June. According to police, the attack happened on June 18 in the 6900 block of West Bert Kouns Industrial Loop. Detectives were able to get...
ARCADIA, La. -- A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person or persons involved in doing approximately $100,000 worth of damage to a former girls home by removing copper cable and wire. Bienville Parish Sheriff John Ballance said the break-in at the former...
SHREVEPORT, La. – The Louisiana Holiday Trail of Lights announced Friday it has added Ruston and Logansport as the two newest destinations along the trail. Christmas vacationers can now find information about the holiday happenings in these two towns at the Holiday Trail of Lights website and on social media. The other current cities on the trail are Shreveport-Bossier, Minden, Natchitoches, Alexandria-Pineville and Monroe-West Monroe.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Two suspects reportedly invaded a home in Highland and assaulted a victim with a baseball bat. On July 16, the Shreveport Police Department (SPD) received a dispatch to a home on the 1600 block of Centenary Blvd, reportedly for a home invasion. As officers arrived at the home they learned that two suspects had knocked on the door, when the victim answered she was assaulted with a baseball bat by one of the suspects. The other suspect entered the residence and reportedly stole a motorbike.
SHREVEPORT, La. - Every child is a miracle. CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System celebrated the miracle of children who survived premature birth. The hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) Reunion was celebrated Sunday in person this year. Because of COVID-19 restrictions during the pandemic, the celebrations moved to a virtual platform for two years replacing the annual event held at CHRISTUS Highland Medical Center.
A Texas family who sat down for a meal at a Waffle House in North Carolina Monday before robbing it has been arrested, police said. The Hillsborough police announced the arrest of the suspects on Wednesday, saying they received assistance from the Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.
I'm not going to lie, I like a good burger. It doesn't matter if it's plain or loaded up with everything from a fried egg to avocado slices, I'm in. With that being said, no one does food like we do in Louisiana, so I want to know, who has the best burger in town?
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Bowl season in the Ark-La-Tex starts on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Kickoff Dinner. This year, the guest speaker is none other than LSU Women’s Head Basketball Coach Kim Mulkey. Make plans to attend this dinner at the Shreveport Convention Center starting with the cocktail hour at 6:00pm. Dinner buffet service begins at 6:15pm with the program commencing at 7:00pm. Attendees can have the opportunity to ask questions afterwards.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A car led Shreveport police on a chase through the north side of town before crashing into a bus stop early Friday morning. Police received a shots fired call near the Canaan Towers Apartments in the Allendale neighborhood around 12:30 a.m. An officer believed he was behind the car involved and turned on his lights and sirens in an attempt to pull them over. Police say the car refused to stop.
