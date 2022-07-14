Infocus International Relaunches Online Workshop on Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power

Over the past several months, financial institutions including banks and e-commerce platforms, have been requiring their cannabis clients to provide additional proof from an attorney that testifies the legitimacy of a cannabis company when applying for bank accounts and credit lines. Despite federal legalization being a seemingly endless legal battle, entrepreneurs are still fervently entering the cannabis industry. According to research published by Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), cannabis sales reached $25 billion in 2021. While it’s recommended to have an attorney from day one to establish operating agreements and prevent re-filing later on, many brands save costs in the first year by avoiding legal consultation. Banks requiring a “Legal Opinion Letter” have made it impossible for cannabis companies, even those just starting out, to operate without an attorney.

ECONOMY ・ 4 HOURS AGO