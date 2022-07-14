ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

Infocus International Relaunches Online Workshop on Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power

By ACN Newswire
Benzinga
 5 days ago

Singapore, July 14, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Infocus International Group has relaunched the best rated online workshop - Dispatchable & Flexible Solar Power and it will be commencing live on the 26th October 2022. A business-focused training course designed to provide business developers with an accessible and concise,...

www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Toshiba Materials in Major Investment to Increase Silicon Nitride Ball Production Capacity

YOKOHAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 20, 2022-- Toshiba Materials Co., Ltd. (President: Katsuaki Aoki) today announced a major investment in a new manufacturing facility for silicon nitride balls on the same site as its headquarters in Yokohama, Japan. The project has a budget of over 5-billion yen (approx. US$38 million) and is expected to see production start in November 2023. It will increase capacity by 50% against fiscal year 2021. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719006169/en/ Toshiba Materials: Image of silicon nitride balls. (Photo: Business Wire)
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Further Hurdles for Hemp and Cannabis Startups; Financial Institutions now require Attorneys

Over the past several months, financial institutions including banks and e-commerce platforms, have been requiring their cannabis clients to provide additional proof from an attorney that testifies the legitimacy of a cannabis company when applying for bank accounts and credit lines. Despite federal legalization being a seemingly endless legal battle, entrepreneurs are still fervently entering the cannabis industry. According to research published by Bank of America (NYSE: BAC), cannabis sales reached $25 billion in 2021. While it’s recommended to have an attorney from day one to establish operating agreements and prevent re-filing later on, many brands save costs in the first year by avoiding legal consultation. Banks requiring a “Legal Opinion Letter” have made it impossible for cannabis companies, even those just starting out, to operate without an attorney.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Energy Systems#Battery Storage
Benzinga

Warren Buffett Now Owns Nearly 20% Of This Oil Exploration Company: What You Need To Know

Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) said on Monday it had purchased another 1.9 million shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation OXY. What Happened: The Warren Buffett-led company said in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it had purchased 1.94 million shares for $112 million in the Texas-headquartered hydrocarbon explorer between July 14 and July 16.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Wednesday Is Your Last Chance To Buy Aberdeen Global Dynamic Before The Dividend Payout

Wednesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Aberdeen Global Dynamic AGD. The company announced on Tuesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 6.5 per share. On Thursday, Aberdeen Global Dynamic will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 6.5 lower than it would have opened on any other day.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 19, 2022

Coinbase gets okay from the Italians (NASDAQ: COIN) Capital.com is luring TDA leadership (NYSE: SCHW) Instagram adding payments in chats (NASDAQ: META) NatWest has executed bond w/DCM (NYSE: NWG) Atom on path for full-year profitability. Circle shows break in USDC reserve. Ethereum Mainnet, Beacon merging. X1 Card has added $25M...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Solar Power
Country
Singapore
Benzinga

Looking At Exxon Mobil's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Exxon Mobil XOM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
INDUSTRY
Benzinga

You No Longer Need A Big Portfolio Or Tons Of Cash To Start Investing In Commercial Real Estate

Economic conditions in the U.S. have made stock market investing a treacherous option. From an economic performance viewpoint, investors are looking for new opportunities that don’t include dumping money into the market. The performance of formerly trusted blue-chip tech darlings like Tesla Inc. TSLA, Alphabet Inc. GOOGL and Apple Inc. AAPL, which just experienced some of their most significant declines ever in the second quarter, are causing savvy investors to look elsewhere.
MARKETS
Benzinga

2,779 ETH Worth $4M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 2,779.83 Ether ETH/USD worth $4,356,080, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,567.03), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it matters:...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Lower; Crude Oil Settles Back Above This Level

U.S. stocks turned lower toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping around 80 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.26% to 31,207.66 while the NASDAQ fell 0.34% to 11,412.95. The S&P also fell, dropping, 0.36% to 3,849.18. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose 2.4% on...
STOCKS
Benzinga

BitNile And 1 Other Stock Under $2 Insiders Are Aggressively Buying

Bank of America BAC reported weaker-than-expected results for its second quarter. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy