This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Sunday night, Officers responded to the 900 block of South New York Avenue in reference to a physical domestic disturbance. Upon arrival, Officers made contact with all parties. Officers determined the male suspect to be the primary physical aggressor. Ciro Morales-Obregon, 38, of Sedalia, was arrested for felony Domestic Assault in the 3rd Degree and transported to the Pettis County Jail to be placed on a 24 hour hold.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 2 HOURS AGO