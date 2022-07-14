ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suspect Found Dead After Double Shooting & SWAT Situation in North Dallas

wbap.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas (WBAP/KLIF) – A hours long SWAT situation ended with a shooting suspect found dead inside an apartment in North Dallas around 7 a.m. The situation unfolded at the Lake Highlands Apartments on Audelia Road, north of LPJ Freeway when police say the suspect fatally shot a woman and seriously wounded...

www.wbap.com

Comments / 16

Related
CBS DFW

Shooting at Dallas apartment complex leaves 1 teen dead, another injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas police said a shooting at an apartment complex left one teenage girl dead and another wounded.On Saturday, July 16 at about 8:39 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Parks at Cliff Creek Apartments at 7310 Marvin D. Love Service Road.When they arrived, they found two teenage girls with gunshot wounds. Dallas Fire-Rescue transported the 16- and 17-year-old girls to a local hospital, where the 16-year-old died from her injuries. The other teen remains at the hospital in stable condition.Police said the shooting actually took place at the Mandalay Palms Apartments on 7501 Chesterfield Drive. They have yet to determine a motive and say the investigation is ongoing.The Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit is asking for the public's help and asks anyone with information to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523 or via email.Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information called into Crime Stoppers that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Call Crime Stoppers at 214-373-TIPS (8477), 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Man found shot to death behind Dallas roller rink, police say

DALLAS — Police are calling on the public for any information connected to the death of a man found behind a Dallas skating rink. According to officers, the victim was found at 3:25 a.m. with several gunshot wounds behind Southern Skates on East Ledbetter Drive. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Shooting off Spur 408 in Dallas leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men exchanged gunfire early Saturday morning off of Spur 408 in Dallas, leaving one of them dead and the other injured.Police said that on Saturday, July 16 at about 2:19 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from the 4800 block of Spur 408 Service Road. When they arrived, officers found two men with gunshot wounds. Both men were taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire-Rescue, where one of them died of his injuries. The other remains there in stable condition.Detectives believe that the shooting began during a disturbance in which the now-deceased man pointed a gun at the other man and the two exchanged fire.Police have not released the names of either man and are continuing to investigate.
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Homicide on E. Ledbetter Drive

On Sunday, July 17, 2022, at approximately 3:25 a.m., Dallas Police found an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds behind the Southern Skates at 2939 E. Ledbetter Drive. Dallas Fire-Rescue arrived and pronounced deceased at the scene. Detectives will assist the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office with the complainant’s identity.
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Dallas Swat#North Dallas#Violent Crime#Wbap Klif Rrb#Wfaa#Presbytarian Hospital
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Police Arrest Man After 4-Wheeler Pursuit in East Dallas

A wanted man is in custody after being pursued by Dallas Police Friday morning while riding a four-wheeler in neighborhoods and parks around East Dallas. Dallas Police told NBC 5 that officers were trying to arrest the man when he slipped away on the all-terrain vehicle. From Texas Sky Ranger,...
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Woman missing since Thursday found safe, Dallas police say

DALLAS - Dallas police have located a woman who was missing since Thursday evening. Roxane Reza was reported missing after last being seen on foot, just before 7:30 p.m. Thursday, near Central Expressway and Walnut Hill Lane in Northeast Dallas. She was found safe Saturday morning. Police have not released...
DALLAS, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Police Discover Apparent Suicide at Zeigler Park

A DeSoto Police Officer on patrol early Saturday morning discovered an apparent suicide at Les Zeiger Park, 405 Eagle Drive. The officer was checking the park around 3:40 AM Saturday and saw a vehicle in the parking lot with its lights on. As the officer approached, he saw an African-American man inside the locked vehicle who appeared to be deceased from a gunshot wound. DeSoto Fire Department Paramedics were called to the scene and confirmed the death.
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

"We're just really glad she's home:" Questions remain after missing Dallas nurse found safe

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — The 23 year-old NICU nurse who went missing on a popular Dallas trail two days ago has been located and is safe. Police say Roxane Reza returned home this morning, but they aren't sharing much more than that.One of her friends is in touch with her parents and he said there's still a lot of unanswered questions. "The details are yet to come out," said Hiram Garcia, a childhood friend of Reza's. "Her family is maintaining that privacy. So we're trying to respect the privacy.. but I'm sure with time the family may come out with some more details." Garcia...
DALLAS, TX
dpdbeat.com

Dallas Police Investigate Shooting Call on Audelia Road

On Thursday, July 14, 2022, at approximately 12:40 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 12000 block of Audelia Road. When officers arrived they found Karla Castillo, 33, and a 14-year-old had been shot. The victims were taken to a local hospital where Castillo died and the teen is in critical condition.
DALLAS, TX
fox4news.com

Police seek driver who fled crash that killed 19-year-old in Irving

IRVING, Texas - A 19-year-old was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Irving last month, and police are working to find the other driver involved. The victim’s car crashed into a tree. Police said Joshua Reyes’ car was not speeding, but the car of the person who hit him was.
IRVING, TX
KWTX

AMBER Alert cancelled, North Texas 12-year-old located

CORINTH, Texas (KWTX) - UPDATE: The Corinth Police Department have located 2-year-old Angie Carrasco. Carrasco was found safe in Carrollton, according to police on Facebook. This is still an ongoing investigation. Angie Carrasco, 12, was last seen at 1:45 a.m. July 16 in the 2700 block of 2700 Block of...
CORINTH, TX
Focus Daily News

DeSoto Police Investigate Homicide On Canyon Place

Detectives Have a Person Of Interest They Are Investigating. DeSoto Police are investigating the early Friday morning shooting death of a male resident in his home on the 600 block of Canyon Place. Officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Canyon Place location shortly before 2:00 AM and...
DESOTO, TX
CBS DFW

Plano police searching for missing, endangered woman

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate Lamia Palmer. Palmer, 21, is approximately 5'7, 200 lbs., has brown hair, gray eyes and wears round glasses. Palmer was last seen walking toward the DART rail line in Plano wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and light blue pants. Palmer is endangered, police said, due to medical reasons. She is not carrying a cell phone with her. Police ask if anyone has information regarding Palmer to call 911 and reference Plano incident 22-121733.
PLANO, TX
cbs7.com

Brawl erupts at ending of West Texas Warbirds game

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Saturday night with eight minutes left in the fourth quarter of the indoor football game between the West Texas Warbirds and Dallas Prime, a fight broke out between both teams. The fight lasted around ten minutes. Videos shows players fighting with coaches and fans. Ector County...
ODESSA, TX
localnewsonly.com

Recent Arrests in Southlake

Arrest and booking photos are provided by law enforcement officials. Arrest does not imply guilt and criminal charges are merely accusations. A defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty and convicted in a Court of Law. DUNN, JARED ANDREW; W/M; POB: FINNIC CITY AL; ADDRESS: PHOENIX AZ; OCCUPATION: MOVIE THEATER...
SOUTHLAKE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy