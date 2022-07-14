ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Commentary: The Limits of Lake Wobegon

By Anna Thompson Hajdik
The Daily Yonder
The Daily Yonder
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Growing up, my family observed a familiar weekend ritual. Although we were not consistent Sunday church-goers, Saturday evenings were sacred. Every week we tuned-in religiously to a two-hour program on Minnesota Public Radio, “A Prairie Home Companion,” and we weren’t alone. By the time I remember listening in the mid-1980s, the...

dailyyonder.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Blue America, Red America Is Not Always What You Think

This story was originally published by Minnesota Reformer. Election day 2020 in Long Prairie, the county seat of Todd County in rural central Minnesota, was a beautiful sunny late autumn day. I’d already voted by absentee ballot, but I was scheduled to pick up my friend Francisco and drive him to the polls. He’d tried voting in 2018, but the election judges apparently questioned his documentation and, as a result, he didn’t vote. Francisco speaks only Spanish.
LONG PRAIRIE, MN
The Daily Yonder

Review: A Sweet, Surreal Escape Into ‘The Dark Divide’

Editor’s Note: A version of this story first appeared in The Good, the Bad, and the Elegy, a newsletter from the Daily Yonder focused on the best, and worst, in rural media, entertainment, and culture. Every other Thursday, it features reviews, retrospectives, recommendations, and more. You can join the mailing list at the bottom of this article to receive future editions in your inbox.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Daily Yonder

Commentary: Lessons on Acceptance from Rural America

A number of years ago, my husband surprised me on my 40th birthday with a gathering of unlikelies, held at our favorite, family-owned, Italian restaurant in the heart of Appalachia. It didn’t occur to me then that the friends he had invited were unlikelies; for me, they were people I had known most of my life: family, close friends, and new friends. But by the end of the evening, one comment seemed to carry the weight of the time we all spent together, celebrating. The words were spoken by my older sister who, generally, was not one to delve beneath the surface of any topic, thinking it best to keep conversation light. “As I looked around the room,” she began, “I suddenly realized how the gathering represented so many different people from so many different walks of life. And I wondered how we all fit so well together.” These words brought a moment of astonishment and deep gratitude.
APPALACHIA, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
Sahan Journal

Cultural Humility: A Key Element to Advancing Racial and Health Equity

Over the past few years, it has become common to hear terms such as “woke” or “culturally competent” to describe an individual, organization, or community regarding awareness of social justice or political issues. These terms can imply “arriving” at an answer or having achieved some level of knowledge on topics like racial justice, equity, disability, gender and more. Some take pride in being described as “woke,” while others consider it an insult.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Twain
Person
Garrison Keillor
Person
James Thurber
Person
E.b. White
The Daily Yonder

Viewfinder: Gabriela Hasbun

Though I’ve seen sepia cowboys, gray cowboys, and cowboys in technicolor, I’ve never seen a real one. Gabriela Hasbun’s book The New Black West changed that. I grew up around Westerns because of my grandparents. It’s their favorite genre of television entertainment. To this day, when I visit, there’s always a carousel of AMC Westerns playing in the background. John Wayne, True Grit, Clint Eastwood. Admittedly, they didn’t hold my attention as a kid, but they still illuminated to me that there was a vast historical depth of the West.
OAKLAND, CA
The Daily Yonder

45 Degrees North: Peonies, Privies, and Other Rural Legacies

I’m not a fan of the Instagram hashtag #ruraldecay – a steady stream of falling-down barns, abandoned houses and businesses, and junk cars. But I love when my Facebook feed is filled with peonies. Along with pictures, people share stories about plants bequeathed by grandmothers, neighbors who invite them to cut bouquets, mothers who moved plants each time they moved house, and the (often) unknown hands who may have planted the flowers we enjoy each summer as long ago as 100 years.
GARDENING
The Daily Yonder

The Daily Yonder

Whitesburg, KY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
123K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Yonder provides news, commentary, and analysis about and for rural America.

 http://www.dailyyonder.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy