Bob Odenkirk reflects on heart attack he had while filming next Better Call Saul episode

(Image credit: AMC)

While filming the sixth and final season of Better Call Saul, lead actor Bob Odenkirk suffered a heart attack. The actor has been reflecting on the incident as the episode he was filming when it happened is about to air.

"Next week is the scene where I have the heart attack," Odenkirk told The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab). "And probably about three-quarters of the scene was shot before I had the heart attack, the day of the heart attack, and then the other quarter scene was after."

He added that he feels "very good" about his health currently, as he opened up about the scare. "I’m in great shape. I’m gonna go to a workout right now," Odenkirk said. "I didn’t go back to shoot for five weeks. I had a five-week break to recover. And then when I went back, we limited our shooting to 12-hour days… And so they took care of me and I was able to do it, and hopefully, you can’t tell when I had the heart attack and when I didn’t."

Odenkirk said that the "strangest" part was that he lost "basically about a week and a half" of memory following his heart attack. As a result, he doesn’t remember filming the episode, entitled 'Fun and Games', much at all.

The actor was recently nominated for his fifth Emmy for Better Call Saul, marking his 17th overall nomination at the awards. The final season of the show was also nominated for Outstanding Drama Series, with Odenkirk’s co-star Rhea Seehorn, who plays Kim Wexler, landing a nod as well.

Better Call Saul is airing weekly on AMC and Netflix. To make sure you don’t miss an episode of the series, check out our Better Good Saul release schedule.

