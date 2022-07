The headline says it all. Tuesday's forecast is what summertime in New Jersey is all about. Heat. Humidity. And stormy weather. Tuesday's thunderstorm threat is not a "slam dunk". It is not necessarily going to rain everywhere in New Jersey. The risk of severe weather is clearly greatest to the north and west, as storms will weaken significantly as they approach the coast. However, I think it's still a very good idea to keep an eye on the sky Tuesday afternoon and evening, no matter where you are.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 6 DAYS AGO