Riverzedge Arts to host carnival Saturday

Hi! I’m Junior and I am a 2 year old Husky that is finally available for adoption! I came in with my brother, Blue, but we don’t have to be adopted together. I can live with other dogs as long as they are not the pushy kind please. I need some leash work but other than that, I am pretty easy for a husky, how about that? No small dogs or cats for me please.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 1 DAY AGO