Woonsocket, RI

Riverzedge Arts to host carnival Saturday

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 4 days ago

WOONSOCKET – Riverzedge Arts will hold its 20th Anniversary Summer...

www.valleybreeze.com

ABC6.com

Sweet perks on National Ice Cream Day!

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There’s sweet deals going on Sunday for National Ice Cream Day. President Ronald Reagan established ice cream day as the third Sunday in July. Frozen desert lovers can get a scoop on dozens of flavors through special offers at a number of participating ice cream retailers.
PROVIDENCE, RI
independentri.com

Business Roundup: Breakfast Nook II owner hopes location will reopen soon

Richard Seddon, owner of the Breakfast Nook II in Wakefield, had not expected that a small and smoky problem would close his popular restaurant for months. It did, though. More than three months have passed since the small fire and smoke brought the Union Fire District responders to the 575 Kingstown Road restaurant. Seddon said recently that clean-up has become more extensive than he first expected.
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
1420 WBSM

Dartmouth Woman Cooks Up Family Admiration

When my wife Celeste and I were growing up, home cooking was part of the daily routine. In both our families, as we honor their memories, our moms were the undisputed gold medalists. Who is the go-to person in your kitchen today? Jeanine Sasseville, Celeste's sister, is the matriarch. Recently...
DARTMOUTH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

“Lizzie Borden” making her return to Fall River

On a scorching hot day in Fall River, back in August of 1892, a heinous crime occurred. Spinster Lizzie Borden was accused, tried and acquitted of the vicious axe murders of her father and stepmother. This true unsolved mystery has fascinated people for over 100 years. Two people died on that day in 1892, but Lizzie continues to live on in American folklore.
FALL RIVER, MA
FUN 107

Westport Family Forms Unique Bond with Turkey They Saved at Birth

Sometimes you choose your animal, and sometimes, they choose you. When a Westport woman came across a lonely egg in her neighborhood, she wasn’t sure what to expect when she brought it home. Thirty days later, that egg hatched and Carla Ferreira became the new owner of Lucky the turkey, a bird with quite the personality.
WESTPORT, MA
providencedailydose.com

Matunuck Oyster Bar On CBS

In a feature today about the excellent Matunuck Oyster Bar, CBS Morning Show host Jeff Glor tried to keep up with the overflowing tank of energy behind the operation, Perry Raso. Following a childhood spent bull-raking clams and trapping eels, Raso headed to URI where he studied aquaculture and fisheries technology, graduating with a bachelors and a master’s degree. In 2002 he founded Matunuck Oyster Farm.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, RI
Valley Breeze

Helene P. Raymond – Woonsocket

Helene P. Raymond, 76, of Hawthorne Circle, Woonsocket, passed away on July 13, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Norman R. Raymond. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Marie (Leclerc) Archambault. Helene had worked as a dietary assistant at Mount St. Francis Nursing...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Valley Breeze

Darlene Marie Corio – Cumberland

Darlene Marie Corio, 58, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Aug. 19, 1963, in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Theresa A. (Hemond) Corio and the late Salvatore J. Corio. Darlene was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. Darlene was an...
CUMBERLAND, RI
rinewstoday.com

Gimme’ Shelter: Junior at the Providence Animal Control Center

Hi! I’m Junior and I am a 2 year old Husky that is finally available for adoption! I came in with my brother, Blue, but we don’t have to be adopted together. I can live with other dogs as long as they are not the pushy kind please. I need some leash work but other than that, I am pretty easy for a husky, how about that? No small dogs or cats for me please.
PROVIDENCE, RI
WPRI 12 News

Dogs left in hot cars during Mansfield concert

MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people are facing animal cruelty charges for leaving their dogs in hot cars during a concert in Mansfield Thursday night. Police said three dogs, Charlie, Lucky, and LuLu, were removed from cars that didn’t have adequate ventilation or water. The temperature before the...
MANSFIELD, MA
classical-scene.com

Bramwell Tovey Died at 69

The British conductor, who transformed a well-regarded career in front of theater orchestras to symphonic leadership, first in Canada and finally in Rhode Island, died of cancer on July 12th at his home in Barrington. He celebrated his 69th birthday with his family and died the next day. The Intelligencer...
BOSTON, MA
ecori.org

Beware of Jellyfish When Visiting R.I.’s Coastal Ponds

CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — Recent warnings about the presence of clinging jellyfish in some coastal ponds have caused a stir, because the tiny organisms sting, and they are difficult to spot. People who use the coastal ponds should be aware of the possibility they might encounter clinging jellyfish, or gonionemus...
CHARLESTOWN, RI

