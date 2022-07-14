Riverzedge Arts to host carnival Saturday

Seekonk Speedway will be rocking on Saturday, July 30, for its annual Mid-Summer Thrill Show. Your family can catch all of the crashes, smashes, drag racing and more. Parking is always free and the fun is non-stop. For more details on this event or to purchase tickets, click here. Enter...
Rhode Island’s premier blues event returns to The Events Center at Mulligan’s Island, 1000 New London Avenue, in Cranston. Witness international blues performers up close on the large grass venue. With performers from around the nation and New England, the entire roster is full of talent. The music...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — There’s sweet deals going on Sunday for National Ice Cream Day. President Ronald Reagan established ice cream day as the third Sunday in July. Frozen desert lovers can get a scoop on dozens of flavors through special offers at a number of participating ice cream retailers.
Richard Seddon, owner of the Breakfast Nook II in Wakefield, had not expected that a small and smoky problem would close his popular restaurant for months. It did, though. More than three months have passed since the small fire and smoke brought the Union Fire District responders to the 575 Kingstown Road restaurant. Seddon said recently that clean-up has become more extensive than he first expected.
When my wife Celeste and I were growing up, home cooking was part of the daily routine. In both our families, as we honor their memories, our moms were the undisputed gold medalists. Who is the go-to person in your kitchen today? Jeanine Sasseville, Celeste's sister, is the matriarch. Recently...
On a scorching hot day in Fall River, back in August of 1892, a heinous crime occurred. Spinster Lizzie Borden was accused, tried and acquitted of the vicious axe murders of her father and stepmother. This true unsolved mystery has fascinated people for over 100 years. Two people died on that day in 1892, but Lizzie continues to live on in American folklore.
Sometimes you choose your animal, and sometimes, they choose you. When a Westport woman came across a lonely egg in her neighborhood, she wasn’t sure what to expect when she brought it home. Thirty days later, that egg hatched and Carla Ferreira became the new owner of Lucky the turkey, a bird with quite the personality.
In a feature today about the excellent Matunuck Oyster Bar, CBS Morning Show host Jeff Glor tried to keep up with the overflowing tank of energy behind the operation, Perry Raso. Following a childhood spent bull-raking clams and trapping eels, Raso headed to URI where he studied aquaculture and fisheries technology, graduating with a bachelors and a master’s degree. In 2002 he founded Matunuck Oyster Farm.
Helene P. Raymond, 76, of Hawthorne Circle, Woonsocket, passed away on July 13, 2022. She was the beloved wife of Norman R. Raymond. Born in Woonsocket, she was a daughter of the late Alfred and Marie (Leclerc) Archambault. Helene had worked as a dietary assistant at Mount St. Francis Nursing...
WEST WARWICK, M.A. — Roch's Market in West Warwick is closing ahead of an expansion of its West Greenwich location. West Warwick Town Council President David Gosselin (D) confirmed the closing on Facebook. He said the expansion should be complete by later this year. A new storefront is under...
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Warwick police said two people were hurt Friday afternoon when a car ran into several picnic tables outside a clam shack. The crash happened at about 2 p.m. at Tommy’s World Famous Clam Shack on Warwick Avenue. Police said the driver inadvertently hit the...
Darlene Marie Corio, 58, of Cumberland, passed away on Friday, July 15, 2022, surrounded by her loving family. Born on Aug. 19, 1963, in Pawtucket, she was the daughter of Theresa A. (Hemond) Corio and the late Salvatore J. Corio. Darlene was a lifelong resident of Cumberland. Darlene was an...
Hi! I’m Junior and I am a 2 year old Husky that is finally available for adoption! I came in with my brother, Blue, but we don’t have to be adopted together. I can live with other dogs as long as they are not the pushy kind please. I need some leash work but other than that, I am pretty easy for a husky, how about that? No small dogs or cats for me please.
MANSFIELD, Mass. (WPRI) — Several people are facing animal cruelty charges for leaving their dogs in hot cars during a concert in Mansfield Thursday night. Police said three dogs, Charlie, Lucky, and LuLu, were removed from cars that didn’t have adequate ventilation or water. The temperature before the...
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is closing two sections of a bike path Monday. The DEM announced Friday that the Riverside and Bristol part of the East Bay Bike Path will be closed for construction projects. Construction will last from July 18 to...
“The amount of pain that people in the community, that young Black people go through at the hands of the police, what are they supposed to do with that? We don’t want them to get mad and fight with each other, but there’s so much pain at what you all are doing to them every single day. …”
The British conductor, who transformed a well-regarded career in front of theater orchestras to symphonic leadership, first in Canada and finally in Rhode Island, died of cancer on July 12th at his home in Barrington. He celebrated his 69th birthday with his family and died the next day. The Intelligencer...
BURRILLVILLE – The experiences offered in and around an allegedly haunted centuries-old farmhouse on Round Top Road are expanding under new ownership with an initiative dubbed “GHO Events,” that include exploration of the surrounding grounds. Jacqueline Nuñez, a Boston-based real estate developer who currently lives in Dorcester,...
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. — Recent warnings about the presence of clinging jellyfish in some coastal ponds have caused a stir, because the tiny organisms sting, and they are difficult to spot. People who use the coastal ponds should be aware of the possibility they might encounter clinging jellyfish, or gonionemus...
