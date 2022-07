When I visited the Kingston Waterfront this past week, I was immensely surprised that I had never heard of it prior; in walking around its grounds for just a few hours I discovered just how much there was to uncover. I was able to learn of its vivid history, whether through an artifact, monument or building that I would stumble upon; the entirety of the area is its own museum. As a teenager living in this rapidly changing world, I felt as though I were walking through a time period that was long before mine — an experience that will prove to be unforgettable.

KINGSTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO