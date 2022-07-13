TX Current Conditions
TX Current Conditions as of 12:00 AM CDT Thursday, July 14, 2022. City/Town;Weather Condition;Temp (F);Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%) Houston / Southwest Airport;Mostly clear;80;Calm;0;95%. Houston Clover;Mostly clear;84;S;3;79%. Houston Hooks;Partly cloudy;85;S;8;71%. Houston Hull;Mostly clear;82;S;9;81%. Houston Intercontinental;Mostly clear;86;S;5;71%. Huntsville;Mostly clear;91;S;8;55%. Ingleside;Mostly clear;83;SSW;9;74%. Jacksonville;Mostly clear;84;SE;4;62%....www.manisteenews.com
