BURRILLVILLE – An auction held last month for the purpose of collecting funds from unpaid sewer and property tax bills brought in nearly $47,000. Liens on 18 properties were placed up for tax sale, and only a few failed to attract bidders. Investors who buy the liens collect interest over the course of one year, at which time they have the opportunity to foreclose on the property via a petition in Superior Court if the debt has not been paid off.

BURRILLVILLE, RI ・ 3 DAYS AGO