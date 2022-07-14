ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Attleborough, MA

Free outdoor concerts in North Attleboro

By Opinion
Valley Breeze
 4 days ago

NORTH ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The North Attleboro Cultural Council will sponsor free summer concerts in downtown North Attleboro, at the gazebo in Veterans Park, located in front of town hall at 43 South Washington St. The concerts will be held on Thursday nights from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.,...

www.valleybreeze.com

