Biggest celebrity cheating scandals of 2022

By Jessica Wedemeyer
wonderwall.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWonderwall.com is taking a look back at the celebrity cheating scandals that rocked Hollywood throughout 2022, starting with this...

www.wonderwall.com

The Spun

Look: Alex Rodriguez's Girlfriend Shares New Vacation Photos

Alex Rodriguez and his new girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett, have enjoyed each other's company on a few vacations this summer. The legendary MLB star and the fitness model enjoyed some time spent off the coast of Italy. They also spent some time along the coast of France as well. Padgett, who's...
PopSugar

Celebrity Relatives Hide Their True Identities on "Claim to Fame" Show

For Frankie and Kevin Jonas, being a celebrity is in their blood. For the 12 contestants on "Claim to Fame," being a celebrity is also in their blood, we just don't know how. The new ABC show, hosted by the two Jonas brothers, has 12 celebrity relatives competing against each other to discover who they are each related to. The winner of the series, well, the last person who is able to keep their celebrity relative a secret at the end, will win $100K. In the premiere episode, the contestants shared their name, the relationship to their famous relative, their famous relative's profession, and the biggest award their relative has received. The catch? They're lying about some of their answers.
Harper's Bazaar

Lindsay Lohan Enjoys a Turkish Honeymoon with Her New Husband

Lindsay Lohan is married and, apparently, living her best life. The actress—beloved for roles in cult-classic films such as Mean Girls, The Parent Trap, and Freaky Friday—has been spending the week in Turkey on what seems to be her honeymoon. Lohan shared various photos on Instagram from her...
epicstream.com

Miranda Lambert Heartbreak: Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Made 'Insensitive' Comments On Songstress' 'Fuller' Body? Brendan McLoughlin Reportedly Told Wife 'There's More Of Her To Love'

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton have been divorced for quite some time already, but their shocking breakup would go down as one of the most tumultuous in Hollywood history. Their spat lasted for years but they, fortunately, have since moved on with Brendan McLoughlin and Gwen Stefani, respectively. In an...
Shakira
Gerard Piqué
Glamour

Jennifer Lopez Says It’s the Summer of Booty

Get ready, folks, because it's about to be the summer of booty. So says Jennifer Lopez's Instagram tease—a short video of J.Lo showing off her own famous booty in a series of bikinis set to her song “Sexy Body,” featuring Pitbull. Text over the video reads “Body” and then “JLo.” The mysterious caption provides only a couple of additional clues. The artist tagged J.Lo Beauty, her own signature line of skin-care products, with the hashtags #SummerOfBooty and #SomethingIsComing.
Page Six

Katherine Schwarzenegger shares first photos of second baby with Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger gave fans a first glimpse of her and Chris Pratt’s second baby, Eloise Christina, in a series of photos Sunday. “May & June,” the author captioned her Instagram post. In the first snap, Schwarzenegger, 32, smiled coyly at the camera while her youngest daughter peeked her tiny hand out. She shared a second snap in which the tot’s legs rested on her lap. The proud mama also showed her oldest daughter, Lyla Maria, 1, picking flowers from the ground. Like always, Schwarzenegger kept both of her girls’ faces out of the pictures, something she has done since her oldest was born in...
wonderwall.com

Pete Davidson's marriage and baby plans might not line up with Kim Kardashian's, plus more news

Pete Davidson reveals becoming a dad is a big priority. Over the past nine months, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have continued to get more serious as a couple. But with Kim pursuing a law degree while co-parenting four young kids with ex, Kanye West, do her future plans align with Pete's? Maybe not. Pete recently sat down with Kevin Hart for the comic's Peacock series, "Hart To Heart," and when he was asked about marriage and kids, the 28-year-old "Saturday Night Live" alum said he hopes both are in his future. "It's my dream" to be a father, Pete tells Kevin in the Thursday, July 14 edition of the conversation series (via E! News). Pete, whose father was working as a firefighter in New York City when he died on the job in the aftermath of the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, went on to say he connects his family plans to his father's death. "Since my dad died, I was like, 'Oh, I can't wait to have a kids,'" Pete said, explaining that his "reasoning" was, "I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now." Pete said that he doesn't "fault" his dad, he simply wants "to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that," adding, "I'm very excited to do that for someone and watch them have what I didn't." He also confirmed he "100 percent" wants marriage to be a part of starting a family, telling Kevin, "that's the way I hope it goes." Kim, 41, is already a mom and although a judge declared her legally single, she's still navigating a difficult split from Kanye after filing for divorce from the rapper in February 2021. "I think I'm definitely going to be really cautious because I have proven maybe I'm not the best at it," she said of potentially remarrying during a June appearance on "Today." "I don't want to make that mistake again." This week, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Kim and Pete are "still having fun together and not totally at the point of having children together." The insider also noted Kim "feels like she's in the best place of her life" right now.
ETOnline.com

How Kim Kardashian Feels About Having More Kids After Pete Davidson Reveals Dream to Be a Dad

Kim Kardashian has her sights on career and not more children. A source tells ET that The Kardashians star is thinking more along the lines of justice than babies. "Kim is getting more and more serious about her career as a lawyer and she's not necessarily thinking about having more kids at the moment,” the source says. “Pete and Kim are still having fun now and not totally at the point of having children together. This is the most fun that Kim is having in any relationship she has ever been in and she feels like she's in the best place of her life. She is really just soaking it up.”
epicstream.com

Justin Bieber Heartbreak: Paralyzed Husband Of Hailey Baldwin May Not Sing Again? Selena Gomez's Ex Reportedly Fears Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Would End His Career

Justin Bieber shocked the world when he announced, earlier this month, that he taking a break from performing because he is suffering from paralysis on one side of his face. In a clip posted on his verified Instagram account, the husband of Hailey Baldwin explained he has Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which has left the “Yummy” singer unable to move half of his face and unable to take the stage.
shefinds

Kendall Jenner Arrived At Dinner In Malibu Wearing A Gray Crop Top So Short You’ll Want To Take Scissors To All Of Yours

Kendall Jenner always rocks minimal, classic and tailored pieces when the weather gets warmer, and the supermodel just donned a stylishly cozy outfit while grabbing dinner with friends in Malibu last week. The reality star, 26, was spotted heading from Soho House to head over to Nobu Malibu to meet gal pals Hailey Bieber, 25, and singer Justine Skye, 26.
hotnewhiphop.com

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber Share Intimate Photo, Enjoy Romantic Night Out

Justin and Hailey Bieber have had a rough few months. Back in March, Hailey was hospitalized with a "stroke-like" blood clot in her brain, and she recently said that the stroke has been "taking a little longer to heal" than expected. Justin has been having his own share of health issues, suffering from facial paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome.
survivornet.com

Hoda Kotb, 57, Posts Father’s Day Pic of Ex Fiancé, 64, Six Months After Announcing Their Split As Fans Say They Wish Cancer Surviver and Wealthy Financier Were Still Together

Supporting the Father of Her Children After Cancer Led to Adoption. TODAY host Hoda Kotb, 57, is displaying an act of solidarity with ex fiancé Joel Schiffman, 64, as she posts a photo of him with their two adopted girls for father’s day. Haley Joy is 5, and Hope Catherine, 3.
