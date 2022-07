WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - With inflation rising across the country, wallets are feeling the strain and that includes the Wichita County Treasurer’s Office. The county is in the middle of its budget process and has to take these rising costs into account. That funding already took a hit when the pandemic started three years ago, so inflation and a possible recession has the county tightening up its budget.

WICHITA COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO