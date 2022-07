Early Tuesday morning fire units from Caney Creek Fire, Porter Fire, Needham Fire, Conroe Fire, Harris County ESD 48 Fire, New Waverly Fire, and Parris Fire met at the Buc-ees in Madisonville. Once all were together they left out for the Possum Lake Wildfire in North Texas. The fire in Palo Pinto County has grown to 500 acres and there is a threat of multiple homes along the lake.

MADISONVILLE, TX ・ 11 HOURS AGO