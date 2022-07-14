ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Daily Authority: 🚗 Cars have a subscription problem

Android Authority
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOwning cars could become very annoying, the US Air Force is testing a Matrix-style weapon, and more in today's edition. 🌅 Good morning, folks. Hope you woke up on the right side of the bed today. I didn’t. Literally. And now I have shoulder pain I am fighting through to bring...

www.androidauthority.com

Comments / 4

TheStreet

Texas Power Grid Woes Hit Toyota, Tesla

As a lengthy heatwave sears Texas, the state's power grid operator is struggling to meet demand, forcing it to seek reduced usage from industrial companies in the state. Toyota, Samsung and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc. Report, among other, have made moves to curb electricity usage. Toyota is cutting...
TEXAS STATE
Motor1.com

Old Lexus And BMW Engines Drained Of Oil, Torture Tested To Death

This video might be controversial and/or upsetting to some. For the record, both cars featured in the clip are said to not be road-worthy. Whether they were destined for the scrap heap is unknown, but after this brutal engine torture test, there's little else to be done with them because both are essentially paperweights. At least they died in battle.
CARS
The Drive

BMW Responds to Fury Over Heated Seats Subscription Fee

BMW is trying to cool the controversy that heated seat subscriptions has created. BMW released a statement Friday to address the controversy over its in-vehicle subscriptions, called "Functions on Demand." In some markets, Functions on Demand charges owners to access preinstalled hardware, such as heated seats. The statement is addressed to the automaker's U.S. customers and downplays subscription services like these will play for future owners. The company said the added functionality on top of pre-existing hardware—like using a driver-assistance camera as a dash recording device—will be the bulk of what BMW offers in the U.S. This is in contrast to charging for the core functionality of an option that was installed/ordered from the factory, which the statement attempts to pour cold water on.
CARS
Android Authority

Daily Authority: 🛴 Summertime scooting

Looking for a more independent and greener form of city travel? Consider an electric scooter. 🌞 Good day, and welcome to the Daily Authority. We had some gorgeous weather here this weekend, but now it’s back to the wind and rain of winter this coming week. Should you...
BICYCLES
ohmymag.co.uk

Delete these four apps immediately, Android users warned

If you use an Android, you might want to take a quick inventory on the apps you have installed on your device. This is necessary because Google Play Store has removed four suspicious apps, but you could be one of the 100,000 people who had already downloaded them. What are...
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon Prime Video just upgraded a feature that Netflix still doesn’t have

As living costs continue to rise, it’s become more important than ever to ensure that the streaming services we pay for offer the best value for money. Amazon, for its part, is doing its best to keep hold of Prime Video subscribers who enjoy watching movies and TV shows with others by expanding support for the platform’s popular Watch Party feature to a host of additional streaming devices – including Roku streaming sticks, smart TVs and games consoles.
TV SHOWS
makeuseof.com

8 Types of Android Apps You Should Delete From Your Phone

There aren't many things as convenient as downloading apps on your phone. No matter your needs, there's probably an app available for it on the Google Play Store. However, this convenience is also the very thing that can end up making your phone slow and laggy. Over the years, your...
CELL PHONES
LivingCheap

Best cellphone plans for seniors in 2022

One of the perks of retirement is how much life gets easier. Gone are the days of endless work calls, texts, and emails after business hours. Since your cell phone needs may have changed, you might be in the market for a new phone plan. We’ve researched the best cell phone plans for your specific needs as you enter retirement and categorized them based on what you prioritize the most.
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

The best Verizon Unlimited price is here. All you need to know

Verizon just revealed a new Welcome Unlimited plan with a more attractive price and unlimited 5G data, calls, and messages. The plan costs just $30 per line per month for four lines with Auto Play, including taxes and fees. Here’s everything you need to know about Verizon’s Welcome Unlimited plan.
TECHNOLOGY
TheStreet

Chip Maker Intel Has News That Customers and Companies Won't Like

Intel ( (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report) is the bearer of additional bad news. The chip giant will give an extra blow to consumers and businesses concerned about the health of the economy. For several weeks in fact, consumers have seen their bills for groceries and other products increase. The price of gasoline at the pump has jumped when they go to fill up their car.
BUSINESS
SlashGear

The Reason Your Android Phone Is Charging Slowly And How You Can Fix It

Most Android phones come with fast-charging batteries, and every year the industry continues to push the boundaries of fast charging tech on smartphones. With the charging standards peaking well over 100 watts, a 100% top-up takes as little as 20 minutes (via Oppo). But even with a quick-charging Android device, you might have noticed a dip in charging performance. Maybe your smartphone has started taking a little longer to charge fully every time to the point the issue needs to be addressed.
CELL PHONES
MotorTrend Magazine

I Bought a Rivian R1T Electric Pickup Truck (and It Was Torture)

I will start this by saying I have zero buyer's remorse. Within about a day of driving the Rivian R1T—even in unfinished pre-production form, as was the case on our cross-country, Trans-America Trail journey—I knew I simply had to have one. Moreover, the R1T impressed every single editor on the TAT goat rodeo and we even named it our 2022 MotorTrend Truck of the Year, the highest honor in the biz. And so, on Flag Day, June 14, I took delivery of my "Spinach Omelet" electric pickup truck. Why Spinach Omelet? I went for the unusual but gorgeous color combo of Compass Yellow over Forest Edge. Yes, my 835-hp pickup truck has a vegan "leather" interior the color of day-old guacamole. The R1T is superlative. I love it.
BUYING CARS
StyleCaster

Amazon Prime Video Free Trial: Here’s the One Reason It’s Better Than Any Other Streaming Trial

Click here to read the full article. If you love shows like The Boys, The Terminal List and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, you may want to know about Amazon Prime Video’s free trial and the service’s current deals for Starz, Showtime, AMC, Paramount Plus and more than a dozen other networks and streaming platforms. Amazon Prime Video Free Trial $0 Buy Now Amazon Prime Video is Amazon’s exclusive streaming service with more than 24,000 movies and over 2,100 shows, including original series like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, The Boys, Transparent and Hanna. The site is also the home to original movies like Manchester by...
TV SHOWS

