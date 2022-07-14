ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Inflation at its highest in 40 years, Labor Dept. report says

By Billy Gates, Anna Wiernicki
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3igqz4_0gfI5Vxz00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — Democrats and Republicans are pointing fingers at each other as inflation continues to climb, and according to a government report, is at its highest point in 40 years.

The U.S. Labor Department released a report Wednesday showing the Consumer Price Index has jumped 9.1% since June 2021 — the largest increase in a 12-month period since November 1980-81. The report also shows the energy CPI has spiked 41.6% in the same time frame. None of the figures in the report were seasonally adjusted, but House Minority Speaker Mitch McConnell still called them “staggeringly bad numbers.”

‘Close to an emergency situation’: Record inflation impacting renters in Richmond

Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), along with other Republicans, blames President Joe Biden, saying Americans are paying the price for his bad policies.

“Inflation has already forced the average household to spend an extra $5,200 this year,” Young said.

President Joe Biden said the numbers in the report are already outdated because they don’t reflect the 40-cent drop in gas prices since mid-June, but still referred to the numbers as “unacceptably high.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) said the solution is to raise taxes for some higher-earning Americans.

“The American people are sick and tired of struggling to pay for the basic necessities of life,” Sanders said.

Sen. James Lankford (R-Okla.) said that would “make a bad situation worse.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 0

Related
WRIC - ABC 8News

Benton County man cut off girlfriend’s legs with chainsaw and stuffed body in trash bags, say ISP investigators

AMBIA, Ind. — A Benton County man revealed to investigators he cut off his girlfriend’s legs with a chainsaw after she died and placed her body in trash bags. The Benton County Sheriff’s Office was called to an Ambia home on July 3 after a woman reported a man living there, 60-year-old Edward Bagwell, told her his girlfriend’s body was in trash bags at his house.
AMBIA, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Newsweek

Joe Biden Risks Impeachment if Democrats Lose Both House and Senate

Democrats could be facing major losses in this year's crucial midterm elections as Republicans aim to take back the House of Representatives and the Senate in November. If President Joe Biden's party loses control of both chambers, he could end up facing impeachment after several Republicans indicated that GOP majorities would move in that direction.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WRIC - ABC 8News

Daughter fatally slashed mom in head inside Bronx home: sources

A different family member made the horrific discovery on Friday when they went to check on Silma Garcia, 66, at her Park Avenue home after not hearing from her for several days, police said on Saturday. They found Garcia lying face-down with two slashes to her forehead shortly before 6:45 p.m. and called 911, according to the NYPD.
BRONX, NY
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man fatally shot by police in D.C. identified

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — On Saturday night in the 800 block of Wharf St., Southwest, Washington, DC, a man was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting. At around 9:13 p.m., two off-duty Metropolitan Police officers were on Wharf St. when one of the officers saw 23-year-old Lazarus Wilson of Dumfries, Va., pull out a gun during an argument.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
James Lankford
Person
Todd Young
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
WRIC - ABC 8News

Locals gather to protest police killing of Illinois woman

Local leaders with Black Lives Matter Chicago, SOUL and the Chicago Torture Justice Center organized the rally in Woodlawn in response to 22-year-old Jada Johnson being shot and killed by police in Fayetteville, NC on July 1 and 64-year-old Madeline Miller being shot and killed by police in Flossmoor on July 10.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation And Economy#U S Labor Department#Dept#Consumer Price Index#Labor Dept#Democrats#Republicans#The U S Labor Department#House#Americans
WRIC - ABC 8News

Man arrested, charged with strangulation in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Va. (WRIC) — A Gainesville man is in custody after police say he tried to strangle a woman during a domestic incident. According to the Prince William County Police Department, officers were called to the 10500 block of Neale Sound Court just before 2:40 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13 to investigate a report of a domestic disturbance.
GAINESVILLE, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Hopewell 7-Eleven armed robbery suspect arrested

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, July 14, the Hopewell Police Department arrested a man suspected to be connected to an armed robbery at a local 7-Eleven. Officers responded to a 7-Eleven in the 3300 block of Oaklawn Boulevard around 1:46 a.m. on July 12 for a reported armed robbery. A man with a gun came into the store and demanded money from the clerk, according to police. Police said the man left with an undisclosed amount of money.
HOPEWELL, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WRIC - ABC 8News

One injured in shooting on Mechanicsville Tpke, Richmond Police investigating

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are investigating after a shooting on the border of Richmond and Henrico County left one man in the hospital. Shortly before 7:15 a.m. on Friday, July 15, Henrico County police were called to the 360 Express Mart and Deli at the corner of Mechanicsville Turnpike and Whitcomb Street. Richmond City police were called to the same location soon after.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Multi-vehicle crash on I-95 causing delays in Ashland

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 95 near Ashland is causing delays in Hanover County. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the crash took place at mile marker 92, near the Patrick Henry Road exit. The right shoulder in the northbound direction is currently closed.
ASHLAND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia. According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

38K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy