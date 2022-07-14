ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

4 Tight End Target Regression Candidates (2022 Fantasy Football)

By Adam Murfet
fantasypros.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTight ends in fantasy football cause so much stir this time of the year. Everybody wants to either attack the position hard or fade it all together. The truth is that tight ends polarize the landscape because there is little to differentiate a large group of them. It is the toughest...

www.fantasypros.com

Comments / 0

Related
fantasypros.com

8 Best Ball Bust & League Winner Candidates: AFC West (2022 Fantasy Football)

Several factors go into building a winning best ball team. One of those factors is identifying which players will let your team down and bust. Another is knowing which players have league-winning upside, especially in the later rounds. To help you build an elite best ball roster, I will identify the most likely bust candidate and potential league winner for every NFL team.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fantasypros.com

5 Must-Have Wide Receivers (2022 Fantasy Football)

The first serious step my wife and I took early in our relationship was to adopt a puppy. Buster (named after the San Francisco Giants’ legendary catcher) was a toy Australian Shepherd with a neurotic tennis ball obsession. One Christmas, I surprised our 9-pound ball of fluff with a jumbo sleeve of a dozen tennis balls in his stocking (we’re those dog parents). Neither the wife nor I will ever forget the unbridled sparkle of joy in Buster’s eyes when I uncorked the entire sleeve and let those neon-colored balls rain down upon him. He was completely overwhelmed with excitement and could not decide which one to play with first.
NFL
fantasypros.com

10 Players Ranked Too High (2022 Fantasy Football)

It’s healthy to disagree. There are certainly plenty of takes this time of year around the fantasy football community. Some plant their flag on players as ‘their guys,’ while others are avoiding the same player at all cost. Let’s take a look at a few players that experts Derek Brown and Joe Dolan believer are currently ranked too high in our expert consensus rankings.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Kyler Murray: contract extension expected before training camp

Jeff Darlington reports there is a "reasonable likelihood" a deal between Kyler Murray and the Cardinals is done before camp begins on July 25th. (Jeff Darlington on Twitter) The drama between Murray and the Cardinals that occurred in February seems far in the rear view mirror. The extension is coming soon and will likely surpass Derek Carr's recent three-year deal worth $121.5 million. Murray finished as the fantasy QB10 in just 14 games played last year, posting his best advanced passing stats on a per game basis of his career. Continue to draft Murray with confidence as a QB who can certainly finish within the top three at the position in 2022.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Marcus Mariota
Person
Justin Fields
fantasypros.com

16 Risers & Fallers (2022 Fantasy Football)

Now that many of the biggest best-ball tournaments are underway, understanding the fluctuation of player ADPs can play an important role in how to value drafting shares of a player throughout the remainder of the tournament. Drafting a “hot” or rising player in ADP may be fun, but it is...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Top 10 Rookie Running Backs (2022 Fantasy Football)

Take a look at the top 10 fantasy football rookie running backs. My highest-ranked rookie running back is Breece Hall. The Jets selected the Iowa State product at the top of Round 2, signifying his status as the team’s locked-in RB1 for the foreseeable future. Hall’s three-down skill set suggests he never has to come off the field, and the sheer volume he garners will vault him into redraft top-20 running back territory. The Iowa State product totaled over 4,500 yards from scrimmage, 50 touchdowns, and 80 catches over three seasons in the college ranks. A workload of approximately 240 touches – based on ESPN fantasy analyst Mike Clay’s projections and how many touches the cumulative Jets RB1 earned last season – would place Hall inside the top-15 considering every running back last season that hit that threshold finished inside that ranking.2021 fourth-rounder Michael Carter had his moments as a rookie, but the Jets know he’s just a No. 2 running back. Anticipate Hall to shoulder 15-20 touches per game based on the workload that Carter received last season when Tevin Coleman missed time. From Weeks 7-9 with Coleman sidelined, Carter averaged 19 touches per game and a 66% snap share. Upon Coleman’s return from injury in Week 10, Carter averaged 14 touches per game and a 55% snap share in the games they played together.
NFL
fantasypros.com

6 Players Pat Fitzmaurice Will Never Draft Again (2022 Fantasy Football)

Let’s take a look at players on Pat Fitzmaurice’s 2022 Do Not Draft List. Rankings noted using FantasyPros half-PPR Expert Consensus Rankings (ECR) and Consensus ADP. Ryan Tannehill (QB – TEN) Tannehill had two 300-yard games in 17 starts last season and had only four games with...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Titans#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
fantasypros.com

11 Wide Receivers on New Teams (2022 Fantasy Football)

It felt like 2022 was an especially busy offseason. As a result, there are a ton of players on new teams. Let’s take a look at a few old faces in new places ahead of 2022, along with their player rankings and notes. Player rankings based on our redraft...
NFL
fantasypros.com

Jason McCourty announces retirement

Jason McCourty came into the league as a 6th round selection of the Tennessee Titans in 2009, where he spent the first eight years of his career. McCourty then went on to play one season for the Browns before joining the Patriots for the 2018-2019 season where he became a Super Bowl champion. After two more seasons with New England, McCourty joined the Dolphins for what turned out to be his final year in the league. Though Jason McCourty was never named to a Pro Bowl team, he had a solid career that saw him total 744 tackles, 108 passes defended, 18 interceptions, and 9 forced fumbles.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Chris Sale diagnosed with fractured finger

Sale's pinkie finger was hit by a line drive in the first inning of Sunday's game against the Yankees and he immediately walked off the field. It's an awful break for the ace pitcher who was making just his second start of the season. It's unclear how much time he'll miss but a fractured finger on a pitching hand is almost certain to be a relatively lengthy absence, so fantasy managers beginning their preparation for the stretch run should be prepared to be without Sale for the majority of the remainder of the season. The Red Sox should provide a timetable for his return later today or over the All-Star break.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Dynasty Rookie Mock Draft: 12-Team, PPR, Late Pick (2022 Fantasy Football)

1.11 – Christian Watson (WR – GB) Combine hype hero Christian Watson lands in Green Bay with the opportunity to become Aaron Rodgers‘ new bae. The athleticism is a known commodity for Watson as he is sporting a 98th percentile speed score and 95th percentile burst score. Marrying Watson’s immediate YAC ability with Rodgers will be a nice pairing. Watson has finished 12th, seventh, and 17th in the last three seasons in YAC per reception (among FCS and FBS wide receivers, minimum 50 targets per PFF).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
ADP
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NFL Teams
Chicago Bears
NFL Teams
Atlanta Falcons
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fantasypros.com

Video: 10 Boom or Bust Players (2022 Fantasy Football)

When it comes to fantasy football, “sleeper” is a term you’ll see everywhere this time of year. While it is sometimes difficult to determine exactly what a sleeper is, there are definitely names that buzz each and every summer ahead of new NFL seasons. Andrew Erickson is here to help you determine if you should target or fade these popular fantasy football sleepers.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Baseball Category Analysis: Max Meyer, Leody Taveras, Cole Irvin (2022)

Add all Mariners and Orioles! What an unbelievable run both clubs have been on. Unfortunately, as good as they’ve been in real life, I still can’t bring myself to bid on most of their fringe-type fantasy players. Orioles pitchers Jordan Lyles, Dean Kremer, and Spencer Watkins have all been great these last few weeks, but the K’s remain low, and the likelihood of a blow-up outweighs the reward.
SEATTLE, WA
fantasypros.com

Perfect Fantasy Football Draft Strategy (2022)

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, which means it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. Of course, there’s no better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we will have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Cheat Sheet: Sleepers, Busts & Round-by-Round Advice (2022)

The 2022 NFL season is approaching, so it’s time to prepare for your fantasy football draft. What better way to do that than to practice drafting with our free mock draft simulator! Beyond our tools, we’ll also have you covered throughout the draft prep season with our content.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Trevor Story placed on IL on Saturday

Story was hoping to avoid the injured list since the x-rays on his hand came back negative but the Red Sox have obviously decided to give him some extra rest over the All-Star break. The hope is since the injury was relatively mild that Story will miss minimal time and can return by late July. On the season he is hitting .221/.289/.423 with 15 home runs, 58 RBI and 10 stolen bases over 81 games.
BOSTON, MA
fantasypros.com

Jordan Montgomery registers quality start in another no decision Friday

Jordan Montgomery pitched six innings, allowing three runs on six hits and one walk while striking out four in New York’s 5-4 extra inning loss to Boston on Friday. Montgomery gave up a two-run homer to Rafael Devers in the 1st inning but still managed six innings and left in line for the win. It was Montgomery’s eighth quality start and 13th no decision in 18 starts this season. Monty heads into the All-Star break at 3-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 1.04 WHIP to go with 80 strikeouts across 102 innings. The lefty is on pace the lowest ERA of his career and will look to continue his success on the mound in the second half of the season. Montgomery’s next start will come after the All-Star break.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy