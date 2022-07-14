Nicola And Brooklyn Do All-White Dressing For Summer

I’ve always been the weirdo. As many queer kids do, I grew up feeling like the odd one out, the outsider, and honestly I loved it. I had a creative flair, hated football, loved to dance and act, crossed my legs when I sat down, limped my wrist as I skipped around, hung out with the girls… all of it. These aren’t things that meant I was definitely going to be gay, but Jesus Christ I’m sure it was obvious I was probably going to be a screaming homosexual when I grew up. I avoided being bullied (I was part of the tough-girl gang down the park smoking cigs), and really came into my own when I was slightly underage (by a good few years actually) and walked into a nightclub for the first time. It was a big, queer space, playing the music I loved, packed full of people like me, and I cannot tell you how much I felt like I’d finally arrived home. I went from being “not like anyone else” to being a part of a community the moment I stepped through the doors with an excellent fake ID and butterflies in my stomach. It was the community spirit that nightlife culture encourages that gave me a sense of belonging in this world and, quite frankly, kept me alive.

