This Telecommunications Ad Considers a New, Purpose-Driven NFT for Young Changemakers

SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 18, 2022-- Verve Coffee Roasters, a Santa Cruz based specialty coffee company that offers some of the world’s highest quality craft coffee, launched its new line of ready-to-drink (RTD) Flash Brew Oatmilk Lattes. Available in three flavors including The Original, Chocolate and Honey Lavender, a first-to-market flavor in the category, Verve’s Flash Brew Oatmilk Lattes average 40 to 50 fewer calories per serving and two to three grams less sugar compared to similar products. The new RTDs are now available in all 13 Verve cafes in California, and will be available on Verve‘s website, Amazon and in grocery retailers this summer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220718005199/en/ Verve’s new line of ready-to-drink (RTD) Flash Brew Oatmilk Lattes, available in three flavors including The Original, Chocolate and Honey Lavender. (Photo: Business Wire)

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 32 MINUTES AGO