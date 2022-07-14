Mid-Michigan Idlewilders host annual Summer Festival

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check out these new titles added to our collection!. BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Red Warning" by Matthew Quirk (fiction). For years CIA officer Sam Hudson has been hunting Konstantin, a Russian deep cover operative responsible for a string of assassinations in the West—and he believes a well-placed source in Geneva can finally get him close to the killer. But when their meeting is ambushed, Sam’s partner is murdered and he barely makes it out alive himself.

