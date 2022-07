Why does your phone only use one lens at a time to capture the world when your head uses two? Humans see the world stereoscopically, with two eyes each getting a slightly different view. It allows us to sense depth. So… 3D TVs? Yes, they went nowhere, but 3D cinema remains. Is there still enthusiasm for 3D content? If there is, then it’s surely virtual reality headsets like the Oculus Quest 2 (or Meta Quest 2, as it's unfortunately now known) that will be the medium.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO