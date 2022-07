The Kansas City Chiefs were hoping to sign one of their best offensive linemen to a long-term extension this offseason, but the two sides will have to try again next year. Friday marked the deadline for NFL teams to negotiate long-term deals with players who were given the franchise tag. The Chiefs applied the tag to Orlando Brown Jr. back in March, and the offensive tackle will have to play under it in 2022. Brown’s agent told Tom Pelissero of NFL Network that the Chiefs offered a six-year contract, but it sounds like Brown’s camp felt the deal was too front-loaded.

