Worship services, vacation bible school and more at Sewickley area churches

St. Barnabas Charities hosts the 31st Annual Free Care 5K presented by Paracca Interiors Flooring America on Aug. 6. The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the St. Barnabas Gibsonia campus on Meridian Road. Proceeds from the annual event support the St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, which affords $6 million in care to patients and residents every year. Competitive and amateur runners, joggers, walkers, teams, stroller pushers and wheelchair racers of all ages will enjoy a rolling 3.1-mile out and back course. No pets, smoking or inline skates. The Free Care 5K also features ChampionChip Timing, elite runners #1-200, start line corral, USA Track & Field certification, as well as medals awarded for all ages. A post-race party will be held after the race featuring raffle prizes, food and the awards ceremony emceed by Pittsburgh Pirate’s in-game host, Joe Klimchak. Registration is $25 per person before Aug. 6 and $30 per person on race day. For more information or to register, visit FreeCare5K.com.

PINE TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 3 HOURS AGO