ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sewickley, PA

Worship services, vacation bible school and more at Sewickley area churches

By Tribune-Review
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairmount Presbyterian Church offers Sunday School: 9 a.m. on Sundays. Worship service takes place on Sundays at 10 a.m. Wednesday prayer is offered at 6:30 p.m. Fairmount is celebrating its 200-year anniversary this year. It was founded in 1822 and has been serving God and the community for the past 200...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Events around Monroeville area, week of July 18, 2022

The Monroeville Arts Council’s first summer concert will be a memorial tribute for three of its deceased members. Sheila Cartiff, Margaret Caine and Mary Lou Span will be honored and remembered. Featuring the East Winds Symphonic Band, the concert is scheduled for 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 14 at...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The Stroller, July 17, 2022: Events in the Alle-Kiski Valley

Publicize your community events, fundraisers and club meetings for free in The Stroller. Send information at least a week in advance to vndnews@triblive.com or The Stroller, 210 Wood St., Tarentum PA 15068. Please include a daytime telephone number. Bike run planned Aug. 29 by Ashley’s Angels. Ashley’s Angels will...
TARENTUM, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Hard to recycle event, Shade Tree changes and more around Sewickley

Sewickley council accepted the resignation of Katie Kirsch from the Shade Tree Commission, and appointed Mary Jablonski to the Shade Tree Commission. Both actions took place at council’s July 12 meeting. Evaluation planned. Sewickley council approved Gateway Engineers to complete a financial evaluation to restore and upgrade the Sewickley...
SEWICKLEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sewickley, PA
City
Franklin Park, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: St. Barnabas 5K, car show and more in Pine, Richland

St. Barnabas Charities hosts the 31st Annual Free Care 5K presented by Paracca Interiors Flooring America on Aug. 6. The race will begin at 9 a.m. at the St. Barnabas Gibsonia campus on Meridian Road. Proceeds from the annual event support the St. Barnabas Free Care Fund, which affords $6 million in care to patients and residents every year. Competitive and amateur runners, joggers, walkers, teams, stroller pushers and wheelchair racers of all ages will enjoy a rolling 3.1-mile out and back course. No pets, smoking or inline skates. The Free Care 5K also features ChampionChip Timing, elite runners #1-200, start line corral, USA Track & Field certification, as well as medals awarded for all ages. A post-race party will be held after the race featuring raffle prizes, food and the awards ceremony emceed by Pittsburgh Pirate’s in-game host, Joe Klimchak. Registration is $25 per person before Aug. 6 and $30 per person on race day. For more information or to register, visit FreeCare5K.com.
PINE TOWNSHIP, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presbyterian Churches#United Church#First Presbyterian Church#Vacation Bible School#The Eldorado Band
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Despite popularity, aging trails subject to all manner of abuse

The people involved in overseeing and maintaining Western Pennsylvania’s trail systems nearly all said that cooperation is key in keeping the trails clean, welcoming and open. Along the Five Star Trail that runs from Youngwood to Greensburg, chapter President Vaughn Neill is working with a few dozen volunteers on...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Level Green artist Natalie Condrac's miniatures make big impact on area art scene

A childhood fascination with miniature Christmas villages led to a life’s work for artist Natalie Condrac of Level Green. Six of her tiny tableaux are showing through Aug. 26 in the landside terminal at Pittsburgh International Airport. She also is creating a new piece to be featured at “Colorful Collision,” an after-hours, 18-and-older event July 29 at Carnegie Science Center.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Buffalo Township bus company receives honor for 75th anniversary

When Jeanne Roenigk is asked about retirement, she responds with a simple question. Roenigk, 90, runs the Buffalo Township-based bus company founded by her late husband, William Roenigk Sr., in 1945. Her longevity with W.L. Roenigk is the reason the family-run bus company continues to thrive 77 years later. Having...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn State Extension will host master-gardener open house in Hempfield

On the “Pittsburgh Gardeners, Homesteaders and Farmers” Facebook page, people are regularly soliciting advice for issues ranging from blossom end rot on their tomatoes, to moles and voles digging holes in their strawberry patches. Natalie Sciulli, 24, of Plum, is thinking about planting garlic next fall. “I grow...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

The show goes on: Mastriano film gets home for premiere

In what its producers are celebrating as a win over “wokeness,” a film celebrating the populist strain of conservatism that reached a new pinnacle in Pennsylvania with state Sen. Doug Mastriano’s win in the Republican gubernatorial primary has found a home for its Saturday night premiere. “The...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Armstrong County man killed in dirt bike accident

A 26-year-old man from Templeton, Armstrong County, was killed Friday evening when the dirt bike he was riding went off a road and struck a tree, officials said. Brandon Weaver was killed in neighboring Pine Township when the mishap occurred at around 7:50 p.m., according to a release from Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers.
ARMSTRONG COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Letter to the editor: Alternatives to salt for deicing

Regarding the letter “Road salt destroying bridges, water, roads, cars” (July 13, TribLIVE) that identifies the use of salt on Pittsburgh’s roads as a major reason for bridge corrosion and collapse: I’m not an engineer or a chemist, but I believe the writer has made an important point. However, his conclusion (that Pittsburgh should use snowplows only) doesn’t address the issue of ice.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Jeannette's curfew ordinance update put on hold as officials fine-tune it

Jeannette officials are reworking a proposed update of a curfew ordinance to take into consideration a reduction of fine amounts, among other issues, according to solicitor Tim Witt. The proposal was rejected this week with Councilwomen Robin Mozley and Michelle Langdon and Councilman Chad Krawtz casting the dissenting votes. “It’s...
JEANNETTE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Victim of fatal fire at Mt. Pleasant Township mobile home has been identified

A 66-year-old Mt. Pleasant Township woman died early Friday morning when her mobile home was destroyed by fire, according to the the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The victim, Victoria L. Garsteck, of 216 Thomas St., in the village of Calumet, was pronounced dead at the scene, the coroner’s office said.
CALUMET, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

West Leechburg officials warn public of mail theft in the borough

West Leechburg officials issued a warning online Friday to residents about recent tampering with outbound mail and stolen checks. In a post made Friday around noon to the West Leechburg Borough Facebook page, officials asked residents to monitor their bank accounts for what they said is suspicious activity regarding multiple outgoing letters discovered along streets that were ripped opened, some with personal checks removed.
WEST LEECHBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy