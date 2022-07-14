ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bossier City, LA

Bossier City Man Has Incredible Run at WSOP in Vegas

By Erin McCarty
Kiss Country 93.7
Kiss Country 93.7
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The World Series of Poker Main Event attracted nearly 9,000 poker players to Las Vegas, Nevada this year. One of those players who made the trip was Bossier City poker player Mack Khan. Khan has had an incredible run and lasted into day...

mykisscountry937.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kiss Country 93.7

Hotrod Might Be the Perfect Lab Pup for Your Family, Shreveport

Hotrod is just about the cutest little Lab mix ever. Of course, I'm a sucker for Labs. Just look at the adorable spot on his tongue:) Meet Hotrod today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $150 and he's already up to date on his shots. However, he still needs to be neutered. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Popular Shreveport Eatery Returning

A popular Shreveport restaurant is reopening in a new location. Sabores Dominican Restaurant is opening their new location in the former Hive building on Shreveport Barksdale Highway, just down from Shreve City Shopping Center. Sabores was most recently located on Industrial Drive in Bossier, and on Lakeshore Drive before that,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Tying the Knot Soon? Go to This Weekends Bridal Show in Bossier

The Big Bridal Show Makes a Triumphant Return to Bossier This Year. We were convinced we weren't going to see a big bridal show this year, when the Fairy Godmother of Weddings in the Ark-La-Tex Fayline Bass took to social media earlier this year to say "Our Annual Signature Bridal Show scheduled for Jan 23, 2022, at the Bossier Civic Center has been canceled. Thank you for your continued support. We look forward to getting through this historically difficult time and resuming business as usual."
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
State
Nevada State
Bossier City, LA
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
City
Bossier City, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Area Faces Heat Advisory

We are expecting another very hot week around Shreveport Bossier and the entire region. The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a Heat Advisory until 7pm Monday night, but this advisory will likely be extended for much of this week. The high temperatures are expected to climb to the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Will New Shreveport Mayoral Candidate Sleep in a Coffin? (VIDEO)

State Senator Greg Tarver has officially announced his candidacy for mayor. After a long time of questioning "will he/won't he?" the State senator has thrown his hat in the ring. In interviews with KEEL, Tarver has expressed that the City of Shreveport needs all the help it can get, and that he had not seen a candidate yet who could provide that help.
SHREVEPORT, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wsop#World Series Of Poker#Poker Tournament#Poker Player
Kiss Country 93.7

When Will Jif be Back on Shreveport Grocery Shelves?

If you're a Jif Peanut Butter lover, you've undoubtedly noticed you can't find Jif Peanut Butter on local shelves. J.M. Smucker, the parent company of Jif Peanut Butter issued a voluntary recall of Jif back in May, due to a salmonella outbreak at their Lexington, Kentucky production plant. The recall affected several states, including Louisiana.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Geek’d Con 2022 Shreveport Survival Guide

Geek'd Con 2022 is right around the corner. The Shreveport event has grown to be one of (if not the) biggest pop culture event in Louisiana. Whether you're interested, already bought your tickets, have gone every year or a first timer, here's ALL the information you need to know about the event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

SNAP Benefits System Crashes in Louisiana

Trouble for folks trying to use SNAP benefit cards across Louisiana on Sunday. There was a problem with the system and cards were denied at stores all over the state. The Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) has confirmed that (SNAP) is now back up and running after being down for most of Sunday, July 17.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Gambling
Kiss Country 93.7

Did You Know This Legendary Comedian Started in Shreveport?

There's a new documentary on HBO chronicling the life of legendary stand-up comic, actor, and author George Carlin. Carlin is probably most famous for his now iconic routine on "The Seven Dirty Words You Can Never Say on Television." By today's standards, and with the advent of cable, this list is now pretty much obsolete. You can hear any of these, and much more, regularly, ironically, on HBO... a pay television service. But in 1972, when there were only 3 major broadcast television networks, and radio was even more heavily monitored by the FCC than it is today, it was unfathomable to think that you could hear any of those words on your home television. Now to be fair, you still won't hear most of them over broadcast stations, only on cable channels or networks like the pay channels.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport Drug-Bust Leads to Discovery of Stolen Guns

On July 15th, 2022, members of the unit conducted an investigation in the 2700 block Waggoner Avenue leading to the seizure of:. -196 grams of cocaine and 8 grams of Xanax. Five firearms, two of which were reported as stolen were also seized from the residence. Joseph Taylor (02/25/1990) and Tristan Pryor (11/05/1995) were arrested and charged with numerous felonies. The stolen firearms will be returned to the rightful owner after prosecution of the case. The other seized weapons will be destroyed if determined by the court to have been used to facilitate narcotics activity.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Win a Pair of Passes to Geek’d Con 2022 in Downtown Shreveport

In case you haven't heard, it's almost time for Geek'd Con 2022 at the Shreveport Convention Center. The annual event (which will take place August 19th-21st) is one of the biggest pop culture conventions in the state of Louisiana. And, this year's line up of guests is nothing short of amazing! Matthew Lillard, Skeet Ulrich, Jamie Kennedy, Natasha Henstridge, Clint Howard and tons of other stars from movies and TV will be on hand for the event.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Suspect Wanted in Shreveport Early-2022 Shooting

Shreveport Police are asking for the assistance of the community in locating a man wanted in connection to a shooting that occurred in February 2022. A warrant for Detrevious D. Thompson (05/16/2002) was issued in February, however Thompson has not been arrested. He is believed to still be in the Shreveport Area.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Michael Golden Comics To Get Before Geek’d Con

Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, returns to the Shreveport Convention Center this August. The dates for the show are August 19-21, 2022. The guests for 2022 include Scream stars Matthew Lillard, Jamie Kennedy, and Skeet Ulrich, along with sci-fi megastar Natasha Henstridge, horror icon John Kassir, Twin Peaks star Sherilyn Fenn, and AEW stars Darby Allin, and Danhausen. Plus a ton more.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Kiss Country 93.7

Kiss Country 93.7

Shreveport, LA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Kiss Country 93.7 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Shreveport, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy