Child's Play: Unaccompanied Kids Stream Across Border

The surge in illegal immigration at the southern border that began shortly after President Joe Biden took office has continued unabated for a year-and-a-half now. Whether winter or summer, in caravans or not, millions of illegals from Central America and countries all over the world are streaming across the southern border daily. But within this broader border crisis is something even more alarming: a massive child trafficking operation. New leaked data reported by the Washington Examiner shows the Department of Homeland Security expects 161,000 unaccompanied children to arrive at the border this fiscal year, which would break the record set just last year.

Of course, these children aren't just leaving their home countries thousands of miles away on their own and trekking across dangerous terrain for weeks. They are being smuggled and trafficked in by criminal gangs and cartels. "We're just talking about huge numbers of children coming, and regrettably, probably the abuse of many of those children by the smugglers who are bringing them," says Andrew Arthur, resident fellow for law and policy at the Center for Immigration Studies. "Just to put this in perspective, if all of those kids crossing were to be placed in the same school district, that's more students than are enrolled in the Dallas Independent School District."

Arthur explains that a 2008 federal law is a big contributor to this issue. "Under this law, whenever DHS apprehends an unaccompanied alien child who's not from Canada or Mexico, it has to hand those kids over to Health and Human Services for placement with a sponsor," he tells KTRH. "This is an issue that Congress needs to address, but one they probably won't anytime soon."

In the meantime, there are ways to better control the flow of unaccompanied minors. "The Trump administration did manage to keep the numbers fairly low through strong border enforcement and deterrence, including expelling unaccompanied alien children under Tiitle 42," says Arthur. "Biden came in and lifted all of that, and that's why we have these numbers."