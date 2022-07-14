ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden Begs for Energy Overseas As US Producers Struggle to Meet Demand

By Nik Rajkovic
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 4 days ago
Photo : Getty Images

While President Joe Biden has his hand out in the Middle East, U.S. energy providers are scrambling to avoid summer brownouts and a possible natural gas shortage this winter.

Bruce Bullock, director of SMU's Maguire Energy Institute, says look no further than our state's power grid and ERCOT's repeated call for conservation due to low wind power and now cloudy skies in West Texas.

"It's great to have renewable energy, when it works," he says. "But as we've seen here, you have to have adequate backup power that's reliable in the form of fossil fuels or natural gas for situations when it doesn't. We just don't have that."

Bullock says Biden's green energy policies are a shock to the American system and our quality of life.

"We haven't seen the consequences of it rippling through the rest of the economy. We've seen it in inflation, but the economy will eventually slow down as a result of this as well. That's yet to come."

Meanwhile, record amounts of natural gas is being burned due to coal plants being shuttered and extreme drought conditions.

"The whole world needs natural gas. Russia is in the process of cutting off all of Europe from their supply. We're exporting to them, but we really don't have the capacity to export any more and still meet our domestic needs," says Bullock.

