9-year-old Missouri boy dead, 4 injured after crash

 4 days ago

CHRISTIAN COUNTY—A Missouri boy died in an accident just after 9p.m. Wednesday in Christian County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a Dodge Charger driven by...

KYTV

Pedestrian hit and killed in crash in west Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An investigation is underway after an SUV hit a pedestrian Saturday night. Springfield police say around 10:30 p.m. a woman was hit in the 4100 block of West Chestnut. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. Springfield police have not yet released the...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOLR10 News

Woman struck and killed by SUV while crossing street in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo- Saturday night at 10:45 pm, Springfield Police responded to an adult woman being struck by an SUV while crossing the street at 4124 W Chestnut Expressway. She died after being transported to a local hospital. Authorities say the male driver underwent an impairment test and no arrests have been made. The Springfield Police […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Sparta man dies in motorcycle crash in Christian County, Mo.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Sparta is dead, and two others are injured after a head-on crash early Saturday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, it happened on Highway 60 at 4 a.m., one mile east of Marionville. Investigators say Steven Anthony Camacho was riding a motorcycle when he crossed the center line and hit a truck head-on. Camacho was not wearing a helmet and died where the crash happened.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, MO
KOLR10 News

Victim of deadly I-44 crash near Republic identified

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the woman killed Saturday afternoon on Interstate 44. The collision happened on Interstate 44 west of Midwest Equipment & Supply on S State Highway N. Laura Sims, 56, was the only driver involved in the crash. Sims was...
REPUBLIC, MO
#Traffic Accident#Dodge#Toyota#Ems#Mercy Hospital
933kwto.com

One Dead, a Couple Injured in U-S 60 Head-On Crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a crash on U-S 60, east of Marionville, early Saturday morning. The Highway Patrol says a motorcycle ridden by 40 year old Steven-Anthony Camacho of Sparta crossed the center line and struck a pickup truck head on. Camacho died at the scene. He was not...
MARIONVILLE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Fatal crash near Grand Falls, Joplin Police Major Crash Team investigate

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 2 a.m. early Saturday morning reports of an overturned vehicle to the west of Grand Falls on Riverside Drive alerted Joplin E911. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Ambulance and METS ambulance responded. On scene we learn two people were transported to area hospitals. APPROXIMATE CRASH LOCATION, GOOGLE MAPS.  USE TWO FINGERS...
JOPLIN, MO
KTTS

More Details On Deadly Nixa Crash

(KTTS News) — More details are being released about Wednesday’s deadly crash in Nixa that killed 9-year-old Alex Finley. Finley was a fourth grader at John Thomas School of Discovery in Nixa. The Christian County Sheriff says the crash happened during a high speed chase. Deputies were trying...
NIXA, MO
KOLR10 News

Springfield victim identified in single-vehicle crash

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield police have released the identity of a fatal car crash victim that happened on July 1, 2022. Naomi Murray, 80, of Springfield, died on July 6, from her injuries sustained in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month. On July 1, 2022, police responded to a single-vehicle crash around 1:39 p.m. in […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Car overturns going through a fence, just east of Joplin city limits

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. — About 2:30 p.m. Thursday tipsters alerted us to an overturned car on FF/East 32nd, just east of the Joplin City limits. The area is very close to jurisdiction lines. Three departments were dispatched Duenweg Fire (arrived, secured scene, left) Joplin Fire was alerted however it was in the Diamond Fire District. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton...
JOPLIN, MO
KYTV

Several hospitalized after carbon monoxide leak at Eureka Springs, Ark. hotel

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Several people are hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a hotel in Eureka Springs Saturday morning. Eureka Springs Fire Department says the call came in just before 7 a.m. Saturday to the Stonegate Lodge. First responders evaluated to 24 people at the lodge. They transported 10 of them to the hospital. They airlifted four of them to a hospital with serious injuries.
EUREKA SPRINGS, AR
houstonherald.com

Teen cited after crash in county

A Lynchburg teen was charged Thursday with two offenses in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Noah J. Haney, 19, was cited with DWI and careless and imprudent driving resulting a motor vehicle accident. He was processed and released to another party.
TEXAS COUNTY, MO
KTLO

Motorcycle crash kills Harrison man

A motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon has claimed the life of a Harrison man. The Arkansas State Police identify the victim as 43-year-old James Michael Drewry. According to the report, Drewry was traveling on Arkansas Highway 43 near Compton in Newton County. While negotiating a curve, the motorcycle ran off the roadway and struck a guard rail.
HARRISON, AR
933kwto.com

Serious Crash Kills One, Injures Four in Nixa

Authorities report that a crash Wednesday night in Nixa has caused serious injuries, including the death of a child. According to reports, a 16-year-old driver ran a red light at the intersection of U.S. 160 and Northview Wednesday night and collided with a minivan. The 16-year-old driver suffered serious injuries...
NIXA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Authorities ask for help locating endangered missing person

ALBA, Mo. — Jasper County Sheriff’s office is asking for assistance in locating an endangered missing person. 51-year-old Michelle Stone was last seen at her home near Alba. She is five foot four inches with blonde hair and blue eyes. Authorities say she was possibly driving a 2007...
ALBA, MO
KYTV

Serious accident closed US-160 and Northview in Nixa Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a serious accident in Nixa. It happened about 9:30 pm at the intersection of US-160 and Northview. The investigation shut down northbound and southbound traffic on 160 for about two hours. The accident involved at least two vehicles at...
NIXA, MO
ksmu.org

Gas prices prompt rural Missouri sheriff to pull back on patrols

Sheriff Cass Martin made the decision with regret. Last week, he issued an emergency order for Ozark County, located between Branson and West Plains on the Missouri-Arkansas line. The new order says that until costs for fuel come down, Martin and his seven deputies will only answer calls related to...
OZARK COUNTY, MO
