9-year-old Missouri boy dead, 4 injured after crash

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. (KY3) - Several people are hospitalized after a carbon monoxide leak at a hotel in Eureka Springs Saturday morning. Eureka Springs Fire Department says the call came in just before 7 a.m. Saturday to the Stonegate Lodge. First responders evaluated to 24 people at the lodge. They transported 10 of them to the hospital. They airlifted four of them to a hospital with serious injuries.

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO