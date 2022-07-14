ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Fenix Parts Completes Acquisition of A&P Auto Parts and U-Pull U-Save Auto Parts

HURST, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--

Fenix Parent LLC, operating as Fenix Parts (“Fenix Parts”), a leading recycler and reseller of original equipment manufacturer automotive parts, announced today it has completed its acquisition of the assets of A&P Auto Parts and U-Pull U-Save Auto Parts (“A&P” and “U-Pull U-Save”) in central New York. This is the largest acquisition completed by Fenix Parts since the company was acquired by affiliates of Stellex Capital Management LLC (“Stellex”) in April 2018.

A&P is a full-service automotive recycler servicing the Syracuse and Rochester markets with locations in Cicero and Palmyra. U-Pull U-Save is a self-service automotive recycler servicing the Syracuse market with a location in East Syracuse.

Bill Stevens, CEO of Fenix Parts, said, “We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of A&P and their sister company U-Pull U-Save. We are excited about the addition of its experienced and talented team to the Fenix family. This acquisition expands Fenix’s existing footprint in New York, adding both full and self-service operations, and further solidifies our industry-leading Northeast position. I want to give a special welcome to the incredible team at both A&P and U-Pull U-Save, we sincerely look forward to working with you.”

William Abold, owner of A&P, said, “The Abold family of companies, A&P Auto Parts, A&P Auto Parts Rochester and U-Pull U-Save are proud to join the Stellex sponsored Fenix organization. The infrastructure, dedication to succeed, leading-edge technology, and professionalism of Fenix and its officers and employees is truly impressive. It reinforces our family’s decision that our employees will have a prosperous future with endless growth opportunities. The future will be very exciting for our team as they grow within the most efficient operations in this industry.”

Fenix Parts continues to pursue opportunities that align with its strategic development plans. Current auto recycling owners interested in learning more about Fenix’s acquisition process should email info@fenixparts.com

About Fenix Parts

Fenix Parts is a leading recycler and reseller of OEM automotive products. The company’s primary business is auto recycling, which is the recovery and resale of OEM parts, components, and systems reclaimed from damaged, totaled or low value vehicles. Fenix was founded in 2014 to create a network that offers sales, fulfillment, and distribution in key regional markets in the United States. Fenix currently operates locations in the Northeast, Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest, and the Fenix companies have been in business for more than 25 years on average.

About Stellex Capital Management LLC

With offices in New York, Detroit, Pittsburgh, and London, Stellex is a private equity firm with over $2.6 billion in AUM. Stellex seeks to identify and deploy capital in opportunities that have the potential to provide stability, improvement, and growth. Portfolio companies benefit from Stellex’s industry knowledge, operating capabilities, network of senior executives, strategic insight, and access to capital. Sectors of particular focus include specialty manufacturing, industrial and business services, aerospace & defense, automotive, government services, transportation, logistics and food. Additional information may be found at www.stellexcapital.com.

