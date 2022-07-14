ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles Offers MIBG Therapy for Neuroblastoma

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PvtEx_0gfHsfdM00

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 14, 2022--

Children with high-risk neuroblastoma can now access a specialized, targeted radiation treatment called MIBG therapy at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—one of the largest neuroblastoma programs in the country and the only pediatric facility in Southern California and the Southwestern United States to offer this treatment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005155/en/

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles offers MIBG Therapy for Neuroblastoma (Photo: Business Wire)

MIBG (metaiodobenzylguanidine) is a compound that was once a blood pressure medicine and is easily absorbed by neuroblastoma cells. In MIBG therapy, this chemical is combined with a radioactive iodine called I-131 and given to patients through an IV infusion, allowing it to kill tumor cells throughout the body.

Neuroblastoma is the second-most common solid tumor in children (after brain tumors). The cancer develops from immature nerve cells and typically affects children between the ages of 2 and 4. Nearly half of patients are diagnosed with high-risk, metastatic disease, which has a 50% mortality rate.

“Bringing MIBG therapy to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles will allow many more patients to access this promising treatment,” says Araz Marachelian, MD, MS, Director of the Neuroblastoma Program in the Cancer and Blood Disease Institute at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “Previously, families in Southern California, as well as nearby states like Arizona and Nevada, have had to travel long distances for MIBG treatment. We are excited to give them an option much closer to home.”

Alan S. Wayne, MD, Director of the Cancer and Blood Disease Institute, adds that the Neuroblastoma team at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is dedicated to developing the most advanced and promising new therapies for children with high-risk neuroblastoma. “MIBG therapy is one more example of our commitment to provide the highest quality cancer care to children from Southern California and around the globe,” he says.

Parents can stay with their child

Patients receive MIBG therapy while in the hospital, staying in a special room specifically designed for this treatment. After a one-time infusion, which takes about two hours, children must remain in the room for two to five days, or until radiation levels in their body are low enough for them to safely go home.

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles—which began offering MIBG therapy in March—is one of only a few institutions in the country to enable parents to stay in the same room with their child during the treatment. This is possible because the room is very large, allowing parents to be a safe distance from radioactivity.

The room also contains extensive radiation shielding, including special shields on wheels around the patient’s bed. These use an innovative clear material—an extremely dense liquid encased in plexiglass—that allows the parent and child to see each other at all times. Parents can also be at their child’s bedside for short periods, with monitors tracking their radiation exposure.

“Distance is very effective in stopping radiation,” says Chuck Pickering, Vice President of Facilities and Support Services at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “By using a combination of distance, shielding and monitors, we are able to keep parent radiation exposures to very low, safe levels, enabling them to be with their child.”

Multiple clinical trials

MIBG therapy is not approved by the Food and Drug Administration and is being studied in multiple clinical trials at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and select sites around the country.

One of these trials, led by the Children’s Oncology Group national consortium, is a phase 3 randomized controlled trial studying the effectiveness of MIBG when added to standard therapy for newly diagnosed patients with high-risk neuroblastoma.

And while MIBG therapy has long been given to children with relapsed or treatment-resistant disease, another multicenter trial is evaluating a novel combination for those patients: giving MIBG along with immunotherapy. That phase 1 trial is led by the New Approaches to Neuroblastoma Therapy (NANT) consortium, which is headquartered at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles.

For more information on MIBG therapy, read a post on chla.org and call 323-361-4100.

About Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Founded in 1901, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the largest provider of care for children in Los Angeles County. Families travel from all 50 states and more than 90 countries so that their children can receive the very best care. The hospital’s clinical teams treat patients ranging in age from newborn infants to young adults for everything from well-child visits to organ transplantation. It is ranked the top children’s hospital in California as well as in the Pacific region, and fifth in the nation for clinical excellence by U.S. News & World Report in its prestigious Honor Roll of Best Children’s Hospitals. Clinical care is led by physicians who are faculty members of the Keck School of Medicine of USC through an affiliation dating from 1932. It is home to the largest pediatric residency training program at a freestanding children’s hospital of its kind in the western United States. Among top 10 children’s hospitals for National Institutes of Health funding, The Saban Research Institute of Children’s Hospital Los Angeles leads the field in innovative bench-to-bedside basic, translational and clinical research conducted in pediatrics. To learn more, follow us on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter, and visit our blog at CHLA.org/blog.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220714005155/en/

CONTACT: Marlen Bugarin

Office: 323-361-5567

Email:mbugarin@chla.usc.edu

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ONCOLOGY NURSING EDUCATION HEALTH HOSPITALS RADIOLOGY TRAINING

SOURCE: Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

PUB: 07/14/2022 06:00 AM/DISC: 07/14/2022 06:02 AM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Jasmina Hinovic

10 Places to Visit in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the United States. With attractions such as Hollywood, Beverly Hills, Rodeo Drive and theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios, Los Angeles is a city that has something for everyone. If you're looking for a fun and exciting vacation destination, be sure to add Los Angeles to your list!
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Los Angeles County, CA
State
California State
State
Nevada State
Los Angeles, CA
Health
State
Arizona State
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles County, CA
Government
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
WebMD

L.A. County COVID Deaths Rise Amid BA.5 Wave

July 15, 2022 -- COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County have increased in recent weeks, prompting concerns as the contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant fuels an infection wave across the country. The county’s number of weekly COVID-19 deaths has doubled during the past month, shifting from about 50 deaths per week...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
dailybruin.com

World’s largest wildlife crossing begins construction in Los Angeles

This post was updated July 17 at 11:15 p.m. After a decade of planning, the world’s largest wildlife crossing broke ground in Los Angeles. Supported by a grant from Wallis Annenberg and the Annenberg Foundation, the crossing will be a habitat incorporated overpass allowing wildlife to cross 10 lanes of freeway on U.S. Highway 101. Construction began on Earth Day this year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Saurabh

The best neighborhoods to live in Los Angeles County in 2022

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Los Angeles is a County that has practically everything that the ordinary resident might want. It has almost all of the worldly amenities within close proximity, which may sometimes propel it to becoming one of the most ideal locations to live in the United States. The finest neighbourhoods in Los Angeles County are among the most appealing in Southern California.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Therapy#Neuroblastoma#Radiation Treatment#Radiation Exposure#Mibg Therapy For#The Neuroblastoma Program
Saurabh

The finest Hotel Resort Pools with Family Day Passes in Los Angeles County, CA

Disclaimer:The author does not claim to be an expert in the field, but the article is based on credible sources. Every year, thousands of visitors rush to Los Angeles to enjoy the sunny weather and stay at some of the city's swankiest resorts for the ideal escape. This results in unavoidable crowding at beaches around Los Angeles County, which may be a buzzkill for many.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KYLD WiLD 94.9

This Is The Most Supernatural City In California

What would you do if you found out that you lived in the most supernatural city in the entire state? Wether you are a skeptic or not, some of you will soon have to come to terms with this data. For a city to be the most supernatural in the state, there has to be a substantial amount of "ghost" sightings reported. Data compiled from Great Lake Stakes detailed that the most supernatural city in all of California not only has a high number of ghost sightings, but there have also been a large number of UFO sightings reported since the beginning of the year.
CALIFORNIA STATE
IndieWire

Here’s Where You Can Smoke Weed and Watch Movies in Los Angeles

Click here to read the full article. “Raise your hand if you want a dab!” Hands shot up for a free hit of cannabis concentrate on the Montalbán Theatre’s rooftop in Hollywood ahead of Sunday’s screening of “The Empire Strikes Back.” Other people smoked joints and ate edibles as they made the rounds at weed brands’ booths, ordered gourmet sandwiches, and swayed along to a DJ’s reggae remixes. At long last: a movie theater where you can smoke weed! Any cinephile stoner will tell you cannabis and cinema is a combination on the level of peanut butter and jelly. Jokes are funnier,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NBC News

Covid case increase prompts the return of masks

New numbers show the rapid increase in covid cases spreading across the U.S., averaging 119,000 daily infections in the past week. Starting Monday, schools in San Diego are reinstating mask mandates, as LA County could reinstate its own mask mandate by the end of the month if cases remain high.July 16, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Eater

Highly Opinionated: An Editor’s Favorite New York-Style Pizza in Los Angeles

In Eater LA’s new series, Highly Opinionated, Eater editors delve into one specific, oft-debated food obsession in Los Angeles. This month brings the hot takes to New York City-style pizza slices, a format that has long been popular in Los Angeles, but has only recently risen to heights that would begin to approach the city from which it originated. Here now, the top three places to get New York City pizza in the City of Angels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Culture wars hit Santa Monica

Following a triple protest weekend last week, officials are gearing up for additional protest activity as both sides of the political divide descend on Santa Monica during a busy weekend. During the weekend of July 9/10, Santa Monica saw an anti-abortion protest march through the Promenade, a pro-choice march move...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Roasting Season for Hatch Chile Will Soon Sizzle

Calling upon tried-and-true mnemonic devices to remember something important?. Plenty of people do, in several different ways, by employing acronyms or other handy tricks to gain instant recall of an important topic or task. And if you remember something along the lines of "when it gets hot, it also gets...
WHITTIER, CA
mynewsla.com

75,000 Kaiser Patients’ Personal Health Records Stolen

An iPad containing the personal data of approximately 75,000 Kaiser patients was stolen from its Los Angeles medical center, Kaiser Permanente revealed Friday. Officials discovered on May 20 that the iPad was taken from a COVID testing site at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center, located at 4867 Sunset Blvd., said the company’s Senior Media Relations Specialist Terry Kanakri. The information on the iPad includes first and last names, dates of birth, medical record numbers and dates and location of service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

What is AB5? The Bill Behind LA's Trucker Protest

Independent truckers snarled traffic on freeways in the Los Angeles, Long Beach and San Pedro areas this week to protest AB5, a bill passed and signed into law years before that they argue is going to kill trucker jobs amid skyrocketing inflation and the supply chain issue. While officials said...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
477K+
Post
453M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy