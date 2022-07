DES MOINES — The head of the nation’s largest agricultural cooperative is encouraging Iowa farmers to prepare for liquid propane shortages this fall. CHS CEO Jay Debertin says the foreign export market for propane has grown by leaps and bounds. “CHS doesn’t export propane, we consume it here, but it is impacting the market,” Debertin says, “so I think supply planning for propane is going to be really, really key.”

