New Hope, PA

New Hope’s River House at Odette’s Makes Travel + Leisure’s List of Ten Best Mid-Atlantic Resorts

By Ken Knickerbocker
 4 days ago
Image via Facebook.

River House at Odette’s in New Hope recently made its debut on Travel + Leisure’s 10 Best Resorts in the Mid-Atlantic list, writes Ryan Sharrow for the Philadelphia Business Journal.

The ranking was compiled based on a survey of readers who voted from October 25, 2021, to February 28, 2022.

The 38-room hotel opened just two years ago along the Delaware River and it has already made its way onto third place on the prestigious list. It is also the second-ranked resort in Pennsylvania, only behind Nemacolin in Farmington. Overall, four Pennsylvania hotels made the list.

River House at Odette’s, named after French actress Odette Myrtil who used to own the building, is owned by Bucks County-based Refined Hospitality.

In addition to the New Hope hotel, Refined Hospitality also owns Reeds at Shelter Haven in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, which took first place on this year’s list.

Read more about River House at Odette’s in the Philadelphia Business Journal.

