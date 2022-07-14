ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jensen, Tanya (Dunford)

Cover picture for the articleTanya Dunford Jensen, 49, of North Logan, Utah, passed through the veil on July 10, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Logan, Utah, and graduated from Bear Lake High School. She went on to study at Utah State University and later at American Military University where...

Bowling, Shirley Louise (Ross)

Shirley Louise Ross Bowling, 89, passed away on Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Ridgefield, Washington with her daughter by her side. She was born on January 1, 1933, in Joseph, Utah, to the late, Lavon Millard Ross and Ruth Alice Bray. Shirley was the third oldest of eight children. She grew up primarily in Santaquin, Utah and graduated from Payson High School in 1951. On August 31, 1964, Shirley married Carl Ruthford Bowling in Las Vegas, Nevada. They settled in Preston, Idaho that same year where she remained up until the last six months of her life. Shirley was strong and independent having owned and operated her own Sears catalog store in Preston. True to her name, she was an avid bowler and participated in the Pop'n Pins Leagues' Wednesday Night Ladies and traveled extensively for tournaments. Shirley's other passions were doing crafts and sewing - talents she would utilize in truly making a house a home. Her special touch was especially evident at Christmastime. She also enjoyed dancing, listening to music, going for car rides, and performing acts of service. Shirley was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and enjoyed providing compassionate service through the Relief Society and serving as a primary teacher. She was also a volunteer and past president of the Pink Ladies, a community organization that focused on fundraising for the local hospital and nursing home. Shirley is survived by her five children: Kevin Bowling, Troy Bowling, Denise (Alan) Graviet, Darin (Rebecca) Bowling, and Carl Bowling; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her siblings: Norma Ross, Gloria Ore, and Roger Ross. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Ruthford Bowling; parents, Lavon Ross and Ruth Bray; and four siblings: Lavon Ross, Jr., Clifford Ross, Merrill Ross, and Richard Ross. Funeral services will take place on Friday, July 22, 2022, at noon in the Preston 1st/5th/8th Ward Chapel, 213 East 2nd South, Preston, Idaho. Viewings will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 6 to 8 p.m. and Friday, July 22, 2022 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. both at the church. Burial will be at the Preston Cemetery. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Corbridge, Angela Marie

Corbridge Angela Marie Corbridge 38 Preston, Idaho passed away July 8, 2022. Services will be Friday, July 22, 2022 at Noon in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 6-8 pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 S. 800 E., Preston and Friday from 10:30-11:30 am at the stake center. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
PRESTON, ID
Box Elder teens turn out for suicide awareness walk

OGDEN — Dozens came out Friday night for the Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s annual suicide awareness memory walk. Residents from Tremonton, Garland and surrounding areas joined each other at the Bear River High School track to remember loved ones now gone. The coalition established the...
Downtown draw: Cache Valley's first ever brewpub opens to the public

The highly anticipated Prodigy Brewing Co. opened its doors to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, becoming the first ever brewpub to open in Cache Valley. At lunchtime, the transformed, 122-year-old building at 25 W. Center St. in Logan was filled with people of all ages to experience the food, beer, and atmosphere of Prodigy.
LOGAN, UT
MW football media days starts Wednesday

The 125th season of Utah State’s football program is approaching even more rapidly than normal. Case in point: The Aggies will hold their first practice of fall camp in less than two weeks because their home and season opener will take place in Week 0. The first practice is typically held in August, but this year it be contested on Friday, July 29.
LOGAN, UT
Wolverines, Trappers hosting various American Legion tourneys

The next few days could be action-packed for a few Cache County-based American Legion baseball programs. The U15 (B), U17 (A) and U19 (AA) state tournaments all start this week and local venues are being utilized for two of them. Ridgeline’s American Legion program, the Wolverines, are currently hosting the four-team U15 Utah Northern League Tournament, while Ridgeline and Mountain Crest (Blacksmith Fork Trappers) will host the eight-team U19 state tourney, starting this Saturday. Meanwhile, the eight-team U17 state tournament is currently taking place at Carbon High School in Price.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Investigation finds USU airplane crashed during 'spin training'

A Utah State University aviation instructor and his student were doing “spin training” when they were killed on June 24. Investigators have released an initial report about the plane crash that happened between Mendon and Wellsville near the base of the Wellsville Mountains south of State Road 23.
WELLSVILLE, UT
Update: Fire sparked in Providence Canyon

Firefighting crews quickly extinguished a Providence Canyon wildfire on Saturday evening. The fire, reportedly ignited by target shooters, started around 4 p.m. and was contained within two hours. The road into the canyon was closed during that time. Kathy Jo Pollock with the U.S. Forest Service said the fire burned...
PROVIDENCE, UT
County Council to vote on open-space preservation bond

The Cache County Council will vote next week on whether to put an open-space bond on November’s ballot. In mid-June, the Open Space Committee — a relatively unceremonious group chaired by Cache Valley businessman and former U.S. congressional candidate Eric Eliason and former North Logan mayor and State Rep. Jack Draxler — presented the results of a valleywide survey to the council. The outcome showed not only a majority interest in preserving open space, but a willingness to pay an annual average of $38.10 more in property tax to do so.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

