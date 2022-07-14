The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

This custom built house by the Riverchase homes in the sought after neighborhood of cannon gate is loaded with all the bells and whistles. The detail and time that went into this home screams better than new! The main level offers a wonderful open floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The bright white kitchen offers plenty of beauty with its granite counter tops and an eat in breakfast nook. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The master has strayed ceilings, hardwood flooring, and a huge shower with two shower heads! The double decker back porch offers an overview of the meticulously manicured yard and showcases a SECOND fireplace. The basement is 2,357 sqft with 1,200 SF being fully finished and has 1,157 SF heated and cooled unaccounted for in the total sqft that can be used as extra storage. There is an irrigation system and irrigation meter! House also has spray foam insulation for extra efficiency.

OPELIKA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO