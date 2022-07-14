ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

The ultimate garage & estate sale guide for this weekend

Opelika-Auburn News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon't miss the great deals at...

oanow.com

Opelika-Auburn News

5 Bedroom Home in Opelika - $525,000

This custom built house by the Riverchase homes in the sought after neighborhood of cannon gate is loaded with all the bells and whistles. The detail and time that went into this home screams better than new! The main level offers a wonderful open floorplan with 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. The bright white kitchen offers plenty of beauty with its granite counter tops and an eat in breakfast nook. The living room features a wood burning fireplace and hardwood floors. The master has strayed ceilings, hardwood flooring, and a huge shower with two shower heads! The double decker back porch offers an overview of the meticulously manicured yard and showcases a SECOND fireplace. The basement is 2,357 sqft with 1,200 SF being fully finished and has 1,157 SF heated and cooled unaccounted for in the total sqft that can be used as extra storage. There is an irrigation system and irrigation meter! House also has spray foam insulation for extra efficiency.
OPELIKA, AL
Opelika-Auburn News

4 Bedroom Home in Smiths Station - $350,000

Southern living at its finest; a traditional 2-story home includes 4bdrms/ 3baths and 2,871 sqft of living space nestled in the Shadow Wood Subdivision. This gem offers a versatile floor plan with plenty of space. The great room is adjacent to a guest room and the kitchen. The kitchen offers plenty of cabinet space, large pantry, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Two dining areas, cute and casual dining, and a more formal dining area which includes trey ceilings and oversees the front yard. The master suite features a spacious bathroom, ceramic tiled shower, large tub with his and hers vanities, and an oversized master closet. Media/flex room comes with 11 speakers surround sound. All bedrooms are generously sized. Home also has 2 car garage and privacy fence. Minutes from Fort Benning, with easy access to major highways, shopping, and dining! The back yard includes an extended patio and canopy for those hot days, it’s the perfect outdoor space for entertaining.
SMITHS STATION, AL
wbrc.com

Food You Once Thought Gone

TALLAPOOSA Co. Ala. (WBRC) - Constructed in 1928 The Hotel Talisi was severely damaged by arson in 2009 and has never reopened. While many guests stayed there over the years, it was the restaurant which drew people from all over the South and while the hotel is gone, the flavor of the hotel lives on, just a few miles away at Larry Melvyn’s Restaurant, still serving up the old favorites.
TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, AL
nomadlawyer.org

Columbus: Top 7 Best Budget Hotels in Columbus, Georgia

This charming city has a lot to offer you and your friends, including a variety of museums, beautiful gardens, captivating theatres, eye-catching galleries, eye-catching art galleries and awe-inspiring historical sites. Columbus, Georgia. The original inhabitants were the Creek Indians. In 1828, the city Columbus, named after Christopher Columbus, was established....
COLUMBUS, GA
WKRG News 5

“I hope people remember him as a really sweet individual”; Community members honor fallen deputy with memorial ride in Alabama

LAFAYETTE, Ala. (WRBL) – Grieving community members gathered at Lafayette Courthouse Square on Saturday for the memorial ride in honor of fallen Chambers County Deputy Sheriff, J’mar Abel. The ride was organized by the Fuller Memorial Benefit Group, a non-profit fundraising organization. Abel was killed nearly a month ago while on the line of duty […]
CHAMBERS COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Longtime WSFA 12 news director leaving for Hawaii

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Longtime WSFA 12 News News Director Scott Duff has announced he will be leaving Montgomery after 16 years. Scott, who has been with WSFA since Oct. 2006, will take on the same position at Hawaii News Now, WSFA 12 News’ sister station in Honolulu. WSFA...
MONTGOMERY, AL
thecitymenus.com

JUST UPDATED: A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader! To join our Canaries Facebook Page, click here. (You’ll need to answer all questions to be approved.)
CARROLLTON, GA
WTVM

Water woes: A 14 year old issue in Marion County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - “I’m going to turn it wide open. That’s wide open right there, that’s all I got, " says Brian Fryer. Bryan Fryer turns on his water, and only small drips to nothing are coming out of the faucet. Finally, he and his wife are fed up.
MARION COUNTY, GA
Troy Messenger

PCSO raids moonshine still

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office recently destroy an illegal distilling operation in a remote location in the county. Pike County Sheriff Russell Thomas said the PCSO had assistance from the Bullock County Sheriff’s Office because the road to the illegal distillery originated in Bullock County, but crossed the county line into Pike, where the bootleggers set up shop.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
citizenofeastalabama.com

Smiths Station, Fort Benning enter into agreement

The City of Smiths Station and Fort Benning entered into a 10-year Intergovernmental Service Agreement where the city will perform Training Range Facilities Support Services throughout the Installation. This agreement will include the placement of sanitary facilities and cleaning of all sanitary vaults at Fort Benning and Dahlonega, Ga. bearing...
SMITHS STATION, AL
alabama.gov

Severe Weather Threat Increases for Portions of the State

CLANTON –Wednesday, 10 am July 13, 2022. A frontal boundary moving from north to south across the state combined with a very unstable atmosphere will result in scattered to numerous thunderstorms this afternoon. A few storms will likely produce straight-line wind gusts from 40-60 mph, hail to quarter size,...
CLANTON, AL

