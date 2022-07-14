Jensen, Tanya (Dunford)

The next few days could be action-packed for a few Cache County-based American Legion baseball programs. The U15 (B), U17 (A) and U19 (AA) state tournaments all start this week and local venues are being utilized for two of them. Ridgeline’s American Legion program, the Wolverines, are currently hosting the four-team U15 Utah Northern League Tournament, while Ridgeline and Mountain Crest (Blacksmith Fork Trappers) will host the eight-team U19 state tourney, starting this Saturday. Meanwhile, the eight-team U17 state tournament is currently taking place at Carbon High School in Price.
Comments / 0