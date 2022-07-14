Jensen, Tanya (Dunford)

The Cache County Council will vote next week on whether to put an open-space bond on November’s ballot. In mid-June, the Open Space Committee — a relatively unceremonious group chaired by Cache Valley businessman and former U.S. congressional candidate Eric Eliason and former North Logan mayor and State Rep. Jack Draxler — presented the results of a valleywide survey to the council. The outcome showed not only a majority interest in preserving open space, but a willingness to pay an annual average of $38.10 more in property tax to do so.

CACHE COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO