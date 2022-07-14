ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Logan, UT

Jensen, Tanya (Dunford)

By Logan Herald Journal
Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJensen Tanya Dunford Jensen 49 Logan, UT passed away...

www.hjnews.com

Herald-Journal

Downtown draw: Cache Valley's first ever brewpub opens to the public

The highly anticipated Prodigy Brewing Co. opened its doors to the public at 11 a.m. on Monday, becoming the first ever brewpub to open in Cache Valley. At lunchtime, the transformed, 122-year-old building at 25 W. Center St. in Logan was filled with people of all ages to experience the food, beer, and atmosphere of Prodigy.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

MW football media days starts Wednesday

The 125th season of Utah State’s football program is approaching even more rapidly than normal. Case in point: The Aggies will hold their first practice of fall camp in less than two weeks because their home and season opener will take place in Week 0. The first practice is typically held in August, but this year it be contested on Friday, July 29.
LOGAN, UT
Herald-Journal

Wolverines, Trappers hosting various American Legion tourneys

The next few days could be action-packed for a few Cache County-based American Legion baseball programs. The U15 (B), U17 (A) and U19 (AA) state tournaments all start this week and local venues are being utilized for two of them. Ridgeline’s American Legion program, the Wolverines, are currently hosting the four-team U15 Utah Northern League Tournament, while Ridgeline and Mountain Crest (Blacksmith Fork Trappers) will host the eight-team U19 state tourney, starting this Saturday. Meanwhile, the eight-team U17 state tournament is currently taking place at Carbon High School in Price.
CACHE COUNTY, UT
Herald-Journal

Box Elder teens turn out for suicide awareness walk

OGDEN — Dozens came out Friday night for the Northern Box Elder County Suicide Prevention Coalition’s annual suicide awareness memory walk. Residents from Tremonton, Garland and surrounding areas joined each other at the Bear River High School track to remember loved ones now gone. The coalition established the...
Herald-Journal

Update: Fire sparked in Providence Canyon

Firefighting crews quickly extinguished a Providence Canyon wildfire on Saturday evening. The fire, reportedly ignited by target shooters, started around 4 p.m. and was contained within two hours. The road into the canyon was closed during that time. Kathy Jo Pollock with the U.S. Forest Service said the fire burned...
PROVIDENCE, UT
Herald-Journal

County Council to vote on open-space preservation bond

The Cache County Council will vote next week on whether to put an open-space bond on November’s ballot. In mid-June, the Open Space Committee — a relatively unceremonious group chaired by Cache Valley businessman and former U.S. congressional candidate Eric Eliason and former North Logan mayor and State Rep. Jack Draxler — presented the results of a valleywide survey to the council. The outcome showed not only a majority interest in preserving open space, but a willingness to pay an annual average of $38.10 more in property tax to do so.
CACHE COUNTY, UT

